Associated Bank Ranks #1 In Customer Satisfaction Study With Retail Banking In The Upper Midwest By J.D. Power

GREEN BAY, Wis., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) - Get Report ("Associated") received the J.D. Power Award for ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for the Upper Midwest Region* for customers' satisfaction with their retail bank.

The Retail Banking Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction in six factors: account opening, communication and advice, channel activities, convenience, problem resolution, and products and fees. Associated ranked #1 in convenience, channel activities and new account opening. Channel activities include seven subfactors: ATM, assisted online (chat), branch, call center, IVR (interactive voice response), mobile and website.

"We are honored to receive this recognition, which was made possible through the hard work of our colleagues and helpful feedback from our customers. This award is rooted in how customers are treated from the moment they open an account to every financial need that follows," said David Stein, executive vice president, head of consumer & business banking, Associated Bank. "We strive to be the Midwest's premier financial services company, distinguished by consistent, quality customer experiences, built upon a strong commitment to our colleagues and the communities we serve."

Associated continues to invest in technology to make it simpler and more efficient for customers to choose and stay with the bank based on the industry-wide trend of migration to mobile and online banking.

"We continue to evolve our delivery model to ensure we are matching the preferences of our customers and their banking patterns," said Stein. "This past year accelerated the shift toward digital banking and we reached record highs, with active online and mobile banking sessions growing by nearly 50%."

The study is based on responses from 94,784 retail banking customers of the largest banks in the United States regarding their experiences with their retail bank. It was fielded from April 2020 through February 2021. Big banks are defined as banks with more than $260 billion in domestic deposits; regional banks are those with $55 billion- $259 billion in domestic deposits; and midsize banks are those with less than $55 billion in domestic deposits.

For more information about the J.D. Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, visit the news release at https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2021-us-retail-banking-satisfaction-study and study at https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-retail-banking-satisfaction-study.

*Tied in the Upper Midwest Region of the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORPAssociated Banc-Corp (ASB) - Get Report has total assets of $35 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

ABOUT J.D. POWER J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Contact: Jennifer KaminskiVice President | Public Relations Senior Manager920-491-7576 | Jennifer.Kaminski@associatedbank.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-bank-ranks-1-in-customer-satisfaction-study-with-retail-banking-in-the-upper-midwest-by-jd-power-301283438.html

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp