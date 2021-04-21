Associated Banc-Corp To Attend Three Investor Events In May 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) - Get Report announced today that Management will meet with investors during the Stephens Inc. Virtual Chicago Bank Field Trip Event on May 6, 2021, the Wells Fargo Securities Virtual Financial Services Investor Conference on May 19 - 20, 2021 and the Truist Securities Virtual Financial Services Conference on May 25 - 26, 2021.

The second quarter investor presentation will be made available prior to the events and can be accessed via Associated Banc-Corp's website at http://investor.associatedbank.com .

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) - Get Report is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Statements made in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe , " "expect , " "anticipate , " "plan , " "estimate , " "should , " "will , " "intend , " "target , " "outlook , " "guidance," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. Such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Investor Contact: Ben McCarvilleVice President | Director of Investor Relations 920-491-7059 | Ben.McCarville@associatedbank.com

Media Contact: Jennifer KaminskiVice President | Public Relations Senior Manager 920-491-7576 | Jennifer.Kaminski@associatedbank.com

