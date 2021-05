Associated Announces Redemption Of Senior Bank Notes Due 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) - Get Report ("Associated") today announced that its subsidiary, Associated Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), has submitted a redemption notice to the issuing and paying agent for all of the Bank's outstanding 3.500% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2021 (CUSIP 04550KAA9), issued in the aggregate principal amount of $300,000,000. The Bank notes will be redeemed on July 13, 2021 pursuant to their terms for a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) - Get Report has total assets of $35 billion and is Wisconsin's largest bank holding company. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "will," "intend," "target," "outlook," "guidance," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. Such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

