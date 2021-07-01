Assisted Reproductive Technology Market To Grow By Almost $ 4 Bn In Pharmaceuticals Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The assisted reproductive technology market is poised to grow by USD 3.

The assisted reproductive technology market is poised to grow by USD 3.96 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Analysis Report by Application (Fertility clinics, Hospitals, and Others), Geography ( Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the increase in the rate of infertility and obesity-related cases. In addition, a rise in the income level of consumers is anticipated to boost the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market.

Factors such as lack of physical activity, consumption of alcohol, and changing lifestyles have increased the prevalence of obesity across the world. Obesity is one of the known risk factors causing infertility in both men and women. Even a small rise in BMI can elevate the risk of infertility in women aged 18 and above. In men, obesity can cause hormonal imbalance, resulting in lower sperm production and decreased libido. With the growing prevalence of infertility worldwide, the demand for assisted reproductive technologies is on the rise.

Major Five Assisted Reproductive Technology Companies:

Anecova SAThe company offers AneVivo device, a porous capsule that enables in-vivo development to take place in the natural physiological environment of the maternal womb instead of the laboratory incubator.

CRITEX GmbHThe company under the name, MedITEX, offers medical software solutions such as MedITEX Spermiogram, including its quality management system.

Esco Micro Pte. LtdThe company's key offering includes In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Incubator, which offers a temperature-controlled environment for embryos before implantation.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.The company through its subsidiary, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., offers a line of assisted reproductive technology products including, Gamete Processing Media, Fertilization and Embryo Culture Media, Sperm Preparation Media, Vitrification Media, Micromanipulation and ICSI Media, Protein Supplements and Oils, WFI Water and PBS, and Lab Supplies.

INVO Bioscience Inc.The company offers INVOcell, which is a patented medical device utilized in the treatment of infertility that facilitates egg fertilization and early embryo development to take place in the woman's body, in-vivo.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Fertility clinics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hospitals - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

