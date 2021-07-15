Assisted Living Locators National Team Gears Up For Walk To End Alzheimer's

PHOENIX, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a National Team member of the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's ®, is gearing up to support the world's largest event dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. As a nationwide senior placement and referral service, the company has enlisted its 140 franchisees to help raise funds in their communities to fight Alzheimer's.

"Assisted Living Locators is proud to support the Alzheimer's Association," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "Franchisees have begun forming community teams and raising funds for Walks across the country."

Carolyn Marengere, Assisted Living Locators Metro Detroit franchisee and National Walk Team Coordinator, says it's exciting to have franchisees nationwide participating this year. "Because of the nature of our services, we are eager to walk in solidarity with the Alzheimer's Association," explained Marengere. "Our senior care advisors are on the front lines, providing much-needed support services to individuals living with Alzheimer's and educating their caregivers. We see the impact this disease has on families and are dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research."

West Inland Empire franchisee and Walk Team Captain Vince Bonnemere stated that in addition to raising funds in local communities, Assisted Living Locators dementia care certified advisors are also on a mission to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia and "debunk" myths and stereotypes associated with these diagnoses.

Bonnemere noted that Assisted Living Locators is the first nationwide senior placement service to achieve system-wide dementia care-certification to help families affected by Alzheimer's find at no cost, the most appropriate assisted living, or memory care options available in their local community. "We are making a positive difference every day by finding facilities that are best suited for these individuals," he added.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease - a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias.

To join Assisted Living Locators' Walk to End Alzheimer's team, visit www.alz.org/assistedlivinglocators. If have questions about dementia care, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda GrundemannThe Grundemann Group 602-739-8810; rhonda@grundemanngroup.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assisted-living-locators-national-team-gears-up-for-walk-to-end-alzheimers-301334117.html

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators