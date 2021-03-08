Assisted Living Locators Celebrates Women Franchisees On International Women's Day

PHOENIX, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide top growth senior placement franchisor, is celebrating its women owners on International Women's Day, March 8. The annual event raises awareness of women's achievements, opportunities and potential.

"In the spirit of International Women's Day, we want to highlight our women franchisees and the amazing entrepreneur opportunity franchising provides for women," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN and founder of the first senior placement franchisor in the U.S.

Over her 14 years in franchising, Olea has seen tremendous growth in the industry for women. "About 55 percent of Assisted Living Locators' 140 franchisees are female," said Olea. "We have successful female franchisees from all walks of life. They range from women in their late 20s looking for a career to women who have retired from corporate America and now want to do something where they have more control over their own destiny. Female franchisees in the Assisted Living Locators' system run the gamut from Wall Street to being homemakers their whole lives and everything in between," she noted.

It's been Olea's experience that when women are getting into business ownership, they tend to put a priority on flexibility and balance.

According to Assisted Living Locators of San Gabriel Valley, CA franchisee LeeAnn Allman, her franchise provides a much-needed work-life balance, giving her the flexibility to still work, but also meet her children's needs. "During the pandemic, I have been able to homeschool my children and fulfill my dream of entrepreneurship," she explained. "Owning your own franchise, being your own boss while having an incredible corporate office that always has your back is the best of all worlds!"

"At Assisted Living Locators, we value women and find they excel as franchisees," explained Olea. "Our franchise system is perfect for nurturing women where they can use our brand recognition and proven business model to make their own success."

Alane Roberts, Houston Assisted Living Locators franchisee and National Association of Professional Women member, urges women to take the entrepreneurial plunge and own a franchise. "Franchising is a more secure approach than starting a business from the ground-up," she explained. "By joining a powerful brand like Assisted Living Locators, you have the wonderful combination of running your own business, and a huge support network behind you with existing processes and best practices."

"More women need to enter the franchising industry because they bring unique qualities and perspectives as business owners that bolster their success," said Olea. "At Assisted Living Locators, we can make your dream of an entrepreneur come true. If you're ready to take on your very own franchise, let us help you through the process."

To learn more about Assisted Living Locators franchise opportunity, visit www.assistedlivinglocatorsfranchise.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assisted-living-locators-celebrates-women-franchisees-on-international-womens-day-301241973.html

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators