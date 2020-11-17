AssetMark CEO Charles Goldman To Keynote At FPA Of Miami Symposium

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark (AMK) - Get Report today announced Charles Goldman, President and CEO at AssetMark, will present "The Future of Financial Advice" at the Financial Planning Association (FPA) of Miami Symposium taking place virtually on November 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. ET.

The financial services landscape is changing quickly as investors increasingly demand lower-cost solutions and holistic, fiduciary advice--all augmented by technology. Financial advisors are under tremendous pressure to meet increasing client expectations, manage their businesses, and stay compliant.

Mr. Goldman will discuss the future of financial advice and how advisors can grow their businesses and meet these challenges by enhancing their services and focusing on delivering personalized guidance and the attention clients need to build trusted, meaningful relationships.

The 15th Annual FPA of Miami Symposium features an all-star lineup of presenters and qualifies for seven hours of CE credit.

