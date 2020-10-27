Asset Management Market Size Worth $1,292.17 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global asset management market size is expected to reach USD 1,292.17 billion by 2027, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 25.9% from 2020 to 2027. The factors driving the growth include the increasing need to reduce the downtime of equipment and ensure optimum utilization of the available resources. Advances in the latest technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and infrastructure automation, coupled with the continued integration of analytical and business intelligence tools in asset management solutions are also expected to drive the market growth. The growing awareness about the advantages of IoT-based asset management solutions particularly bodes well for the growth of the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The strategic asset management service segment is expected to witness significant growth owing to the involvement of development and planning in the maintenance of infrastructure assets

The in-transit asset segment is expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period in line with the growth in e-commerce activities across the globe

The support and maintenance segment is projected to exhibit a high CAGR as support and maintenance activities help the organizations in improving the efficiency of their assets and subsequently boosting the revenue generation

The aviation asset management segment is expected to grow at a noteworthy pace over the forecast period in line with the rise in air passenger traffic and the continued introduction of new aircraft models

The growing demand for cloud-based asset management solutions from the large number of SMEs based in the Asia Pacific is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific regional market.

The adoption of asset management solutions is rising amid the growing concerns among enterprises about the appropriate maintenance of assets and reduction in the overall operational costs. The integration of analytical solutions, such as predictive analytics, with asset management solutions, is particularly helping organizations in predicting asset failures and subsequently decreasing the overall downtime costs. Apart from eliminating the causes of failure, reducing the downtime, and curtailing the repair costs; predictive asset management solutions can also employ non-intrusive testing techniques for determining the asset performance trends. Predictive analytics and maintenance solutions can be deployed easily in several industries and industry verticals, including aerospace, manufacturing, healthcare, processing, and automotive.

Market players are engaging in technology partnerships and collaborations for developing advanced asset management solutions and rolling out asset management services for their customers. For instance, in May 2020, Maikubo Artificial Intelligence (AI) Academy adopted the RFID solution offered by Zebra Technologies Corporation for efficient and accurate asset management and tagging of training equipment. The RFID solution has enhanced the efficiency of the staff while saving time and improving visibility.

Grand View Research has segmented the global asset management market based on component, asset type, function, application, and region:

Asset Management Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Solution



Real-Time Location System (RTLS)





Barcode





Mobile Computer





Labels





Global Positioning System (GPS)





Others



Service



Strategic Asset Management





Operational Asset Management





Tactical Asset Management

Asset Management Asset Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Digital Assets



Returnable Transport Assets



In-transit Assets



Manufacturing Assets



Personnel/ Staff

Asset Management Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Location & Movement Tracking



Check-In/ Check-Out



Repair and Maintenance



Others

Asset Management Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Infrastructure Asset Management



Transportation





Energy Infrastructure





Water & Waste Infrastructure





Critical Infrastructure





Others



Enterprise Asset Management



Healthcare Asset Management



Aviation Asset Management



Others

Asset Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Asset Management Market

ABB Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

WSP Global Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

