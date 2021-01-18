Assessment Of The World's AGV & AMR Industry, 2026 - Covers Emerging Applications In Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Disinfection, Retail, Security, Agriculture, And More

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AGV (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robots) Market for Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Disinfection, Retail, Security, Agriculture, Hospital, Indoor and Outdoor Delivery, Cleaning, Tele-operation - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per this latest market research study, AGV and AMR Market is expected to reach $13.2 Billion by 2026 with a growth rate of around ~35%. Both AGVs and AMRs collectively are going to cross the installed base of 1.5 Million in next 5 years to make the mobile robots a new normal in our day-to-day operational activities.

Mobile Robots (AGV and AMR Market) are enabling the optimization of space in warehouse facilities in logistics and manufacturing and can reduce the need for new and costly green field fulfillment and distribution centers.While new centers are still being built, they are being built with robots and other automation in mind. Even these robotic systems are flexible and can be added or removed as per the requirement. But we are witnessing new applications of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) apart from logistics and manufacturing due to advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision, manipulation capabilities for automatic picking and placing, and robotic mechanics. Study CoverageThis post-pandemic AGV and AMR business research is first and exclusive market study covering new emerging applications like Healthcare, Disinfection, Retail and Inventory Management, Security and Inspection, Agriculture, Hospital Assistance, Indoor and Outdoor Delivery, Cleaning, Tele-presence and Tele-operation, and Data Platforms & Remote Sensing apart from old revenue sources like Logistics and Manufacturing.The market study contains analysis of more than 500 players, Key Navigation Technologies, Major Form factors & Functions, Targeted Industry Verticals and applications and 15+ geographical countries/regions. Analysis is validated through 50+ in-depth interviews across the value chain with components and technology providers, system integrators, robot manufacturers, and end-user industry verticals.Apart from this, the study also focused on different components and integral parts of AGV/AMR like Motion Control, Batteries & Chargers, Cameras/Vision Sensor, LiDAR, Sensor Fusion, QR Code and Wireless Communication. Market size and forecast database is also available in excel format to analyse and strategize further. It is a best reference to analyse the market attractiveness, to identify the partner, customer or supplier, to check the competitive landscape, to benchmark the new technologies and to select the right geography & industry vertical for your products and services.Voice and opinion of end-users have been taken as the key parameter for this market forecast. Top Factors & Challenges

Automation is the key focus in manufacturing and logistics sector as a part of Industry 4.0 and Supply Chain 4.0 initiatives for continuous growth and sustainability. Robotics is an important aspect of this automation.

Growth in e-commerce is the main driver for AGV/AMR demand in warehouse automation. Global e-Commerce sales have grown at a CAGR of 20% over the last decade, reaching ~$3.5 trillion worldwide in 2019, and expected to grow to ~$7.5 trillion by 2026. The share of online retail sales has gone from ~2% of total to ~13%, and is further expected to reach ~22% by 2026.

High personnel costs and wage rates are especially high in the developed countries. Annual costs for a forklift operator can run up to $50,000. If a forklift has to be operated around the clock, then at least 3-4 drivers are needed. Adding the invest costs of $10,000 for a forklift truck to the personnel costs, the annual costs for one forklift come to over $200,000.

. If a forklift has to be operated around the clock, then at least 3-4 drivers are needed. Adding the invest costs of for a forklift truck to the personnel costs, the annual costs for one forklift come to over . Artificial Intelligence and Deep learning are also at a tipping point and are already disrupting multiple industries and will definitely impact the way warehouses are operated currently. In 2017, RightHand Robotics unveiled a solution called RightPick that can pick items at a rate of 500 to 600 per hour, at par with a human worker. Machine learning and artificial intelligence will impact logistics automation well beyond machine vision's benefits to picking technology, by greatly enhancing the flexibility and ease-of-use of a wide range of automated systems.

RaaS and different leasing options are reducing upfront investment as end-users are not having enough CapEx for pilot runs to validate the RoI. Now there are the options like Pay Per Pick, Pay Per Mile, Pay Per Peak Day etc. to balance your OpEx and RaaS cost.

Safety Challenge - The evolution of AGV/AMRs over the last 15 years has created a broad range of machines and markets. Everything from AGV/AMRs in the warehouse to the home. One of the key chasms in the world of AGV/AMRs is the safety requirement differences between "service" AGV/AMRs and "industrial" AGV/AMRs. While the intent is that no AGV/AMR harm a human, service robots operate in the realm of the human beings. Working environments for service robots might include operation in a grocery store, a retail store, a mall, a hospital, on the sidewalk or in the home.

AGV vs AMRIn our study, we have considered Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) where movement is highly structured and monolithic in static environment with the help of magnetic strips or wires. If there is any obstacle in the path then it has to be removed to make AGV in motion again. Re-deployment of guided technology like magnetic strips or wires is required with an additional cost if there is a change in the facility like renovation, upgrade or change in location.Opposite of AGV, Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) works in dynamic environment with autonomous navigation. It creates and saves the locations or map of the facility to find the alternative path if there is an obstacle in the defined route. Also, it requires minimum changes as there is any change related to facility as AMR can be just unboxed and put to work within one hour if it's already mapped with the facility. It's extremely flexible to deploy. AGV and AMR Market Highlights

Industry witnessed a good growth despite of pandemic and is supposed to registered ~$2.5B sales in 2020. Around 60,000 mobile robots (AGVs & AMRs) are expected to shipped in 2020.

United States, Germany, U.K., China and Japan are going to lead the market with an annual demand of more than 200,000 mobile robots (AGV & AMR) by 2026

, , U.K., and are going to lead the market with an annual demand of more than 200,000 mobile robots (AGV & AMR) by 2026 China is supposed to be hub for Autonomous Mobile Robots, both in terms of demand and supply as It is expected that Made In China AMRs will be 30%-40% more economical due to labour cost advantages and huge volume consumption in China itself.

is supposed to be hub for Autonomous Mobile Robots, both in terms of demand and supply as It is expected that Made In AMRs will be 30%-40% more economical due to labour cost advantages and huge volume consumption in itself. AMRs are supposed to grow with a CAGR of ~45% between 2020 and 2026 and are going to be more attractive market as compared to AGVs by 2026 with relatively more shipment and TAM share.

After QR code - LiDAR, Vision Cameras and Sensor Fusions are the key navigation technologies to be commercialized in this space due to flexibility, safety concerns and higher accuracy. Even Sensor Fusion AMRs are expected to grow with ~70% growth rate. There are dedicated companies (Autonomy Service Providers) for navigation technology and software who are supporting mobile robot manufacturers to build such capabilities with the help of AI and Machine Vision.

Hospital and Retail are two emerging applications to target with ~50% growth apart from logistics and manufacturing.

Key Players Analyzed

AGV & AMR: Geek+, Quicktron (Flashhold), ForwardX Robotics, GreyOrange, HikRobot (HikVision), Mobile Industrial Robots - MiR (Teradyne), inVia Robotics, River Systems - 6RS (Shopify), Fetch Robotics, JATEN, IAM Robotics, Locus Robotics, Vecna Robotics, Waypoint Robotics, Tompkins Robotics, Scallog, OTTO Motors (Clearpath Robotics), GIDEON Brothers, Magazino GmbH, NextShift Robotics, AutoGuide Mobile Robots (Teradyne), EiraTech Robotics, Aethon (ST Engineering), BLEUM, HAI Robotics, Bionic HIVE, Oppent, PAL Robotics, Matthews Automation Solutions (Matthews International), GUOZI Robotics, CAJA Robotics, Omron (Adept Technology), Guidance Automation (Matthews International), Syrius Robotics, MALU Innovation, Eurotec (Lowpad), DS Automation, Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe Oy (Rocla), NeoBotix, John Bean Technologies (JBT Corporation), Transbotics (Scott Group), CSG Huaxiao, EK Automation, OCEANEERING, Wellwit Robotics, Logistic-Jet, SEEGRID, BALYO

Major Questions Answered

What are the major trends and drivers impacting AGV/AMR Market?

What is the revenue outlook (TAM) and forecast till 2026 for AGV/AMR Market by top segments such as Navigation Technologies, Industry Verticals and Applications, Form Factor & Functions, and Countries?

What are the key investments, partnerships and M&A in AGV/AMR space?

How AMR market is expanding in other applications beyond logistics & manufacturing and is penetrating into existing AGV market space?

What is the competitive landscape of AGV and AMR Market?

What are the strategic imperative and calls to action that will define growth and success within AGV/AMR by 2026?

Key Topics Covered1 Introduction2 Executive Summary3 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Technology Types4 AGV/AMR Business Model5 Market Size of AGV/AMR by Form Factor (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 20266 Market Size of AGV/AMR by Navigation Technology (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 20267 Market Size of AGV/AMR by Function (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 20268 Market Size of AGV /AMR by End-use Industry (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 20269 Market Size of AGV/AMR by Geography (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 202610 AGV/AMR Components & Functions11 AGV/AMR Competitive Landscape12 Company ProfilesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7icbxf

