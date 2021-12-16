Assessment Of The Executive Education Programs Industry, 2031: Program/Courses, Profitability, Sales, And Strategy Overview Of Key Players, Including Harvard Business, Columbia University, And More

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Executive Education Program Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market study on the executive education program market offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Key Topics Covered 1. Executive Summary1.1. Global Market Outlook1.2. Summary of Key Findings1.3. Summary of Key Statistics1.4. Product Evolution Analysis1.5. Analysis and Recommendations 2. Market Overview2.1. Market Taxonomy2.2. Market Definition 3. Opportunities for B-Schools in Executive Education Market3.1. Identifying Niche Programs - Integrated Solutions, Action Learning, Blended Delivery, and Expanded Services3.2. Who Wins - the Organization or Personal Accelerate Their Career3.3. Programs with Stories/Case Studies3.4. Investing Significantly on Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics3.5. Group Coaching & Democratization of Leadership Development3.6. Others 4. B-Schools Serving the Market - Within the Competitive Landscape4.1. The University Value Proposition4.2. Adapting to New Demands4.3. The Opportunity for Business Schools4.4. Deciding How to Participate4.5. Transfer and Impact of the New Learning4.6. Prioritize the Customization of Content4.7. Others 5. Growing Popularity of Online Executive Education Program Markets5.1. A New Generation Taking Online Executive Education Courses5.2. Individual Learners are Behind the Market Growth5.3. Mobile Learning for Millennial Managers5.4. Universities are Increasing Online Programs5.5. A Focus on Applying and Sustaining Behaviors 6. Executive Education is Changing - Training Industry6.1. Evolution and Challenges in the Organization6.2. Delivery of Executive Education in Short Time Slots6.3. The Learning Experience Has Become More Personalized6.4. Market Changes - Content is Evolving Quickly6.5. Training Industry in the Digital Matrix6.6. Micro Learning & Personalization Concept 7. Key Market Trends7.1. Key Trends in the Market7.1.1. Rise in Popularity of Digital Means of Education Systems7.1.2. Rapidly Growing Adoption of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education Industry for Customized Learning7.1.3. Rise in Number of Executive Education Program Market Enrolments Worldwide7.1.4. Linking Language Learning to Leadership Skills7.1.5. Increasing Trend of Blended Learning7.1.6. Others (During the Course of Study)7.2. Evolution of Education & Training Industry7.2.1. Key Developments Roadmap7.2.2. Acquisition & Mergers7.2.3. Expansion7.3. the Future Prospects of Corporate Learning Industry 8. Impact of COVID-19 on Executive Education Program Market8.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Executive Education Program Market Industry8.2. Executive Education Program Market Sales Projection, Q1-Q4 2020 During COVID-19 Pandemic8.3. Pre COVID-19 Market Forecast V/S Post COVID-19 Market Forecast 9. Global Executive Education Program Market Demand (In Value or Size in US Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-20319.1. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-20209.2. Current and Future Market Value (Us$ Mn) Projections, 2021-20319.2.1. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis9.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis 10. Market Background10.1. Global Education Services Industry Outlook10.1.1. Employment in Education Industry10.1.2. Industry Dynamics10.1.3. Profit Generation10.1.4. Regulation and Competition10.1.5. Investment Considerations10.1.6. Key Competitive Advantages in the Education Industry10.1.7. Others10.2. Macro-Economic Factors10.2.1. Organization Spending on Training Industry Outlook10.2.2. Language Learning Market Outlook10.2.3. Education Industry Contribution to GDP Outlook10.2.4. Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2.5. Economic Instability10.2.6. Impact of Online Sales10.3. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact10.3.1. Top Institutes Historical Growth10.3.2. Global Education Industry Assessment10.3.3. Global Education and Training Services Market10.3.4. Global Education Learning Pricing Assessment10.3.5. Executive Education Program Market Enrolments Outlook10.3.6. Others10.4. PESTLE Analysis of Executive Education Program Market10.5. Porter's Five Force10.6. Market Dynamics10.6.1. Drivers10.6.2. Restraints10.6.3. Opportunity Analysis 11. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Program Type11.1. Introduction/Key Findings11.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Program Type, 2016-202011.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Program Type, 2021-203111.3.1. Customized Programs11.3.2. Pre-Designed Programs11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Program Type 12. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Leadership Level12.1. Introduction/Key Findings12.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Leadership Level, 2016-202012.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Leadership Level, 2021-203112.3.1. Business-Owners12.3.2. Junior/ Entry-Level Employees12.3.3. Managers12.3.4. Mid-Level Employees12.3.5. Senior Executives12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Leadership Level 13. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Type of Learner13.1. Introduction/Key Findings13.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Type of Learner, 2016-202013.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Type of Learner, 2021-203113.3.1. Group/Small Team Learners13.3.2. Individual/Private Learners13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type of Learner 14. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Mode of Learning14.1. Introduction/Key Findings14.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Mode of Learning, 2016-202014.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Mode of Learning, 2021-203114.3.1. Online Learning14.3.2. In-Person Learning14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Mode of Learning 15. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Duration15.1. Introduction/Key Findings15.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Duration, 2016-202015.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Duration, 2021-203115.3.1. Less Than 1 Week15.3.2. 1 Week to 1 Month15.3.3. More Than 1 Month15.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Duration 16. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Type of Courses16.1. Introduction/Key Findings16.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Type of Courses, 2016-202016.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Type of Courses, 2021-203116.3.1. Management & Leadership16.3.2. Finance & Accounting16.3.3. Strategic Leadership & Innovation16.3.4. Marketing & Sales16.3.5. Business Operations & Entrepreneurship16.3.6. Others16.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type of Courses 17. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Industry Type17.1. Introduction/Key Findings17.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Industry Type, 2016-202017.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Industry Type, 2021-203117.3.1. Consumer Products & Retail17.3.2. Energy & Transportation17.3.3. Financial Services17.3.4. Health Care & Pharmaceuticals17.3.5. Manufacturing & Industrials17.3.6. Professional Services17.3.7. Technology & Communications17.3.8. Others17.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Industry Type 18. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region18.1. Introduction/Key Findings18.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Region, 2016 - 202018.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2021 - 203118.3.1. North America18.3.2. Latin America18.3.3. Europe18.3.4. East Asia18.3.5. South Asia18.3.6. Oceania18.3.7. Middle East and Africa (MEA)18.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

19. North America Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

20. Latin America Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

21. Europe Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

22. South Asia Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

23. East Asia Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

24. Oceania Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

25. Middle East and Africa Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

26. Market Structure Analysis26.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (Executive Education Program Market)26.2. Market Concentration26.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players26.4. Market Presence Analysis26.4.1. by Regional Foot Print of Players26.4.2. Product Foot Print by Players 27. Competition Analysis27.1. Competition Dashboard27.2. Competition Benchmarking27.3. Competition Deep Dive27.3.1. Harvard Business School27.3.1.1. Overview27.3.1.2. Program/Courses Portfolio27.3.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Courses/Channel/Packaging)27.3.1.4. Sales Footprint27.3.1.5. Strategy Overview27.3.2. Columbia University27.3.3. MIT Sloan School of Management27.3.4. Stanford Graduate School of Business27.3.5. Baruch College27.3.6. Wharton School of Business27.3.7. UCLA Anderson School of Business27.3.8. Kellogg School of Management27.3.9. Stephen M. Ross School of Management 27.3.10. The University of Chicago Booth School of Business 27.3.11. The University of Texas at Austin 27.3.12. Cornell SC Johnson 27.3.13. Rotman School of Management 27.3.14. Ted Rogers 27.3.15. UBC Sauder School of Business 27.3.16. Durham University - Business School 27.3.17. Others (On Request)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/532hal

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assessment-of-the-executive-education-programs-industry-2031-programcourses-profitability-sales-and-strategy-overview-of-key-players-including-harvard-business-columbia-university-and-more-301446382.html

SOURCE Research and Markets