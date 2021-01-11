Assessment Of The 2021 U.S. DoD C4ISR Market - Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Assessment of the U.S. DoD C4ISR Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) budget spending. An analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of other services are also presented in this study. Contract activity for the 2019 calendar year is also included.The DoD C4ISR 2021 budget request consists of the army, navy/marine corps, air force, and joint service spending plans - all of which are included. The base year for financial spending is 2019, and the market forecast is from 2020 to 2025. C4ISR spending for the fiscal year 2021 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research. The 2021 DoD request may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle. The new research details the defense departments and agencies that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the US defense market. The research includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers and will clarify why some projects and programs are given more importance. The study assists in understanding the focus of the US government and the services it is likely to require in the future.The market research was conducted through secondary and primary sources and combines both quantitative and qualitative information. Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms to identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to assist them with improving their relative market share. The purpose of this study is to highlight the US DoD's C4ISR spending and technology trends. The research includes market trends and future concepts that shed light on some spending numbers and the importance of participating in certain projects and programs. While the market is mature, there are signs that steady growth and new concepts are ahead, and this report will outline and provide commentary regarding those signs. Key Features

To analyze the current state of DoD C4ISR contract activities

To understand military operational trends driving the DoD C4ISR market

To understand the commercial technology trends impacting DoD C4ISR

To outline some future objectives for DoD C4ISR

Key Issues Addressed

What are some leading DoD C4ISR programs?

What are some leading DoD C4ISR contracts?

Where are the growth opportunities in the DoD C4ISR market?

What does the current DoD C4ISR market and technology landscape look like?

What activities will be given more emphasis as the DoD C4ISR market continues to advance?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

The Strategic Imperative

US DoD C4ISR and the Strategic Imperative

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

The US DoD C4ISR Market Overview

US DoD C4ISR Market Segmentation

Key Competitors in the US DoD C4ISR Market

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers in the US DoD C4ISR Market

Growth Restraints in the US DoD C4ISR Market

Forecast Assumptions

DoD C4ISR Spending Forecast

DoD C4ISR Spending Forecast Discussion

Budget Requests by Segment

Competitive Environment

Market Share Analysis

Companies to Action - SWOT Analysis

3. Market Analysis

2021 C4ISR Program Funding by Department

2021 C4ISR Program Funding by Appropriation

2021 C4ISR Program Funding by Segment

Market Leaders by Technology

4. Growth Opportunity Universe - US DoD C4ISR

Growth Opportunity 1: Command and Control to Enable Collaboration

Growth Opportunity 2: Communications to Enable Mission Execution

Growth Opportunity 3: Computers to Enable Combat Systems

Growth Opportunity 4: Intelligence to Enable Decision Making

Growth Opportunity 5: Surveillance and Reconnaissance to Enable Situational Awareness

Growth Opportunity 6: Electronic Warfare to Enable Frequency Spectrum Dominance

