FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Aircraft Auction House and industry leader Assent Aeronautics announces its broadcast partnership with the AWE Network and subsequent pilot program of "Straight and Level" airing on January 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. ET. The pilot program will be followed by the Assent Aeronautics Live Private Aircraft Auction airing on February 4 at 3 p.m. ET, and another original episode of "Straight and Level" on February 18 at 3 p.m. ET. The wrap up program, "Vectors to Final", will air on March 4 again at 3 p.m. ET as a follow up to the program series. Re-runs of the live auction program will be broadcast after the live airing through March 3, 2021.

Assent Aeronautics Launches Broadcast Pilot Program Partnership with AWE Network; "Straight and Level" Airs January 28

"Straight and Level" Program Schedule: January 28 - Straight and Level Episode No. 1 - Pilot February 4 - Assent Aeronautics Live Private Aircraft Auction February 18 - Straight and Level Episode No. 2 - Spreading Our Wings March 4 - Straight and Level Episode No. 3 - Vectors to Final

The premise of the "Straight and Level" program will cover and highlight topics related to aviation news and information, including aircraft for sale, aircraft markets, aviator information, segments on aircraft, how to purchase aircraft, and how to sell aircraft, all of which are Assent Aeronautics' areas of expertise.

The February 4 Live Private Aircraft Auction hosted by Assent Aeronautics is the sixth in a series of successful private aircraft auctions hosted by the auction house, with over $180 million worth of aircraft coming across the auction block in the inaugural year in 2020 during a global pandemic. Assent's Live Private Aircraft auctions garner on average 20,000+ live viewers per auction and provide serious buyers and sellers with an exciting new way to buy and sell private aircraft. The auction format offers straightforward processes, contracts, and closing procedures that put excitement and clarity into the aircraft buying process. With digital research tools provided by Assent's auction partners, auction attendees have immediate and streamlined access to the data they need to make educated bidding decisions.

To learn more about Assent Aeronautics or view the aircraft line-up at the February 4 auction, visit www.assentaero.com.

About Assent AeronauticsAssent Aeronautics is a family-owned company, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Assent Aeronautics' distinct business units include luxury aircraft auctions, aircraft transaction advisory consulting, aircraft management, and aircraft maintenance. Able to trace the company's heritage back to a private family flight department established in the 1940s, Assent Aeronautics has a proven track record of success. After numerous requests from companies and individuals to manage their aircraft, Assent Aeronautics was founded to help aircraft owners and operators maximize dispatch reliability and safely while saving money through more efficient expense forecasting and full-time expert technical supervision. Simply put, people who count on their aircraft, count on Assent. For more information, visit assentaero.com.

About AWE TVAWE, A Wealth of Entertainment, is a 24/7 lifestyle and entertainment national cable channel. AWE delivers what every American dreams of - from awe-inspiring travel destinations to outrageous cars, from culinary delights to amazing homes, live world championship boxing, and much more. Formally known as WealthTV (or Wealth Television), AWE's all inviting and vicarious living programming lineup has strong, broad appeal across age and income demographics while holding a special appeal to the highest income households. Successfully launched on June 1, 2004, AWE was one of the first all high-definition networks in the United States. AWE is distributed by leading cable and satellite service providers around the globe. For more information, visit awetv.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assent-aeronautics-launches-broadcast-pilot-program-partnership-with-awe-network-301209846.html

SOURCE Assent Aeronautics