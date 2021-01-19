RESTON, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has selected ASRC Federal Agile Decision Sciences (ADS) to provide professional services and IT support as part of the NASA Research and Education Support Services (NRESS) team. The contract is valued at approximately $212 million with a period of performance through January 2026.

The ASRC Federal ADS team will strengthen the NASA peer review life cycle and the research objectives of four directorates: Aeronautics Research Mission, Human Exploration and Operation Mission, Science Mission and the Space Technology Mission. The NRESS contract also sustains support to the customer's Office of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Engagement.

"Earning the opportunity to be an ongoing part of this important mission for NASA is very gratifying," said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. "Our team will continue to focus on providing expertise to NASA's basic and applied research, technology development and STEM engagement programs that fund leading-edge science, engineering and technology research needed to advance NASA missions."

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal comprises a family of companies (including ASRC Federal Agile Decision Sciences) that deliver digital operations and IT modernization, software, applications and analytics, engineering solutions, professional services, and infrastructure operations to U.S. civil, defense and intelligence agencies. Our employees are committed to achieving successful mission outcomes and providing enduring value. ASRC Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. For more information, please visit: www.asrcfederal.com

Contact: Mike Teegardin mteegardin@asrcfederal.com 202-744-9934

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asrc-federal-subsidiary-awarded-nasa-research-and-education-support-services-contract-301209556.html

SOURCE ASRC Federal