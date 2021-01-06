ASRC Federal Announces Shaveta Joshi As Chief Human Resources Officer

As a recognized leader, Shaveta will leverage more than 15 years of experience in human resources, total rewards, and people strategy

RESTON, Va., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal, a provider of mission critical services to federal government agencies, has named Shaveta Joshi as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In her new role, Shaveta will lead the organization's human resources professionals responsible for HR business operations, compensation, benefits, talent acquisition, talent development, and HR compliance functions.

Most recently, Shaveta served as Serco's CHRO where she was responsible for leading all HR functions, including HR strategy. Prior to that role, Shaveta had dual responsibility as VP, Human Resources and Corporate Strategy, where she led the HR compensation, benefits, and HRIS functions while also directing all activities associated with a significant acquisition. Further, her experience also includes leading teams and efforts focused on operational and financial performance, change management, employee communications, and organizational governance.

"Shaveta brings tremendous depth of experience to our team," said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. "She has a proven ability to align the critical elements of human resources management to the business strategy. As a technology and professional services company, our people are the core of our business. I know Shaveta is committed to enriching the experience of our employees and ensuring ASRC Federal remains a great place to build their careers."

"ASRC Federal has a strong culture, remarkable capabilities and a profound commitment to serving the missions of our customers. I am excited to be a part of the future of this organization," said Shaveta.

Shaveta has a Master of Business Administration from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from George Mason University.

About ASRC FederalASRC Federal comprises a family of companies with more than 7,500 employees who deliver software and application development, advanced analytics, digital operations and IT modernization, engineering solutions, professional services, and infrastructure operations to U.S. civil, defense, and intelligence agencies. Our employees are committed to achieving successful mission outcomes and providing enduring value. ASRC Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. For more information, please visit: www.asrcfederal.com.

