ASQExcellence And Forbes Insights To Develop Global Industry Benchmarking Survey To Advance Organizational Excellence Practices

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASQExcellence (ASQE) and Forbes Insights will develop a global benchmarking tool for organizations seeking to improve their operational performance.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASQExcellence (ASQE) and Forbes Insights will develop a global benchmarking tool for organizations seeking to improve their operational performance. The tool, called Insights on Excellence (IOE), will allow ASQE organizational members the opportunity to make better informed business decisions and define a pathway to improving their performance year over year.

ASQE is a trade association founded in January 2020 whose mission is to set the standard for quality-driven offerings and insights worldwide. The organization's tagline is "Inspire Excellence."

"As a non-profit organization dedicated to training, certifying and supporting the field of quality, we knew that who we partnered with to deliver Insights on Excellence was going to be essential to achieving our goals," said Daniella Picciotti, chair, ASQE Board of Directors. "Forbes Insights is a globally-recognized strategic research organization with the resources to bring our vision to life and provide comprehensive data so we can help organizations move forward on a path to excellence."

The delivery of Insights on Excellence will entail three phases:

Phase 1 : ASQE's benchmarking tool is populated with a foundational data set of initial responses from more than 1,000 Forbes and ASQE organizational member contacts. Nearly half of the respondents were C-suite executives or vice presidents representing a variety of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, airlines, financial services, life sciences, energy and consumer goods.

: ASQE's benchmarking tool is populated with a foundational data set of initial responses from more than 1,000 Forbes and ASQE organizational member contacts. Nearly half of the respondents were C-suite executives or vice presidents representing a variety of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, airlines, financial services, life sciences, energy and consumer goods. Phase 2 : Digital transformation expert and best-selling author Michael Gale will present insights on digital transformation, per the research findings, at ASQ's Quality 4.0 Virtual Summit occurring September 28-30, 2020 .

: Digital transformation expert and best-selling author will present insights on digital transformation, per the research findings, at ASQ's Quality 4.0 Virtual Summit occurring . Phase 3: Key findings of this benchmarking survey will be included in "ASQE Insights on Excellence Report" which will be published annually, beginning in Q4 of 2020.

"What sets Insights on Excellence apart from other surveys is that leadership can receive a year-over-year independent assessment of their organization's performance, including benchmarking across all areas of the survey," added Jim Templin, ASQE CEO. "As we were researching the value companies were expecting in an organizational membership offering, benchmarking was consistently requested. The IOE benchmarking tool, an exclusive offering designed for our global organizational members, will be a key component of our new membership model launching in early 2021."

In addition to ASQE organizational members accessing the benchmarking data, ASQ will offer its individual members research insights so those quality professionals may advance in their own industries. ASQ members who attend its Quality 4.0 Summit this fall will hear directly from Michael Gale, who is developing the benchmarking tool with ASQE, and the role the data can play in digital transformation.

ASQ and ASQE are independent, yet complementary, organizations that share a mission of bringing value and quality solutions to individuals and organizations. ASQ has individuals as members and ASQE is comprised of organizational members.

ASQE has also engaged Forbes Insights to compose an executive whitepaper focusing on key themes emerging from the survey results. This whitepaper will comprise a large portion of the upcoming Insights on Excellence Annual Report, and the results will be presented to ASQE organizational members at their annual Roundtable Event in November 2020.

For more information, visit: https://asq.org/membership.

About Forbes InsightsForbes Insights is the strategic research and thought leadership practice of Forbes Media. By leveraging proprietary databases of senior-level executives in the Forbes community, Forbes Insights conducts research on a wide range of topics to position brands as thought leaders and drive stakeholder engagement.

About ASQEASQExcellence (ASQE) was founded in January 2020 as a trade association whose mission is to set the standard for quality-driven offerings and insights worldwide, inspiring the organizations it serves to achieve excellence.

ASQE provides expertise, insights, thought leadership, networks and solutions to a global membership of organizations and their affiliated individuals representing more than 130 countries. ASQE is a registered trademark of ASQ and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., USA.

About ASQASQ is the leading membership association to help quality professionals achieve their career goals and drive excellence through quality in their organizations and industries.

ASQ provides expertise, knowledge, networks, and solutions to a global membership of individuals spanning more than 130 countries. ASQ was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., USA.

About Michael Gale Michael Gale is a bestselling (Wall Street Journal and Amazon) author of the book The Digital Helix and founding partner of Inc. digital and a top 10 global A.I. influencer (Thinkers 360).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asqexcellence-and-forbes-insights-to-develop-global-industry-benchmarking-survey-to-advance-organizational-excellence-practices-301126551.html

SOURCE ASQExcellence