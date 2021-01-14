ASQ Names Ann Jordan CEO

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASQ, the leading global association for quality professionals, is pleased to announce that Ann Jordan has been confirmed as the Society's CEO, effective immediately.

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASQ, the leading global association for quality professionals, is pleased to announce that Ann Jordan has been confirmed as the Society's CEO, effective immediately. Jordan has served as interim CEO since January 2020. She joined ASQ in 2017 as General Counsel and has worked extensively with the Board of Directors to develop and drive strategic growth and business transformation initiatives.

"Ann's leadership has been critical over the past year as ASQ navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our membership," said 2021 ASQ Chair, Janet Raddatz. "Her substantial knowledge in business operations and dedication to delivering greater member value allowed the Society to overcome remarkable obstacles and look ahead to the advancement of the mission of quality."

After a robust search and evaluation process, Jordan was selected for her proven record during the pandemic crisis, forward-thinking approach to the member and educational experience, and commitment to a positive and inclusive culture focused on achieving organizational purpose.

"Much like the quality profession, ASQ is evolving our offerings and systems to reflect digital transformation and the expectations of current and next generation members and customers," Jordan said. "This is an exciting time for the Society, and I am truly honored for the opportunity to collaborate with our members, subject matter experts, and world partners to promote excellence through quality."

Prior to joining ASQ, Jordan held leadership roles and global responsibilities in diverse industry areas committed to quality systems and improvement, including original equipment manufacturers (OEM), maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) and insurance and risk management solutions. She began her career as a practicing lawyer. In 2018, while serving as General Counsel of ASQ, Jordan was named Top Corporate Counsel - Best Corporate Counsel, Private Company by The Milwaukee Business Journal as part of the C-Suite Stars awards.

Jordan holds a J.D. from University of Iowa College of Law and B.A. in Political Science and Psychology. She lives with her family in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood of Milwaukee, Wis.

