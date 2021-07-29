ASQ, ASQE And EOQ Announce Global Collaboration Initiative

MILWAUKEE, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASQ, ASQExcellence (ASQE) and the European Organization for Quality (EOQ) have announced a relationship to identify opportunities for collaboration with a focus on thought leadership, knowledge sharing, and...

MILWAUKEE, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASQ, ASQExcellence (ASQE) and the European Organization for Quality (EOQ) have announced a relationship to identify opportunities for collaboration with a focus on thought leadership, knowledge sharing, and networking. Together, the three leading quality organizations have a unified goal to advance excellence through quality internationally.

To formalize the relationship, ASQ and EOQ created and disseminated a survey to member leadership of all three organizations for the purpose of gathering objective data on opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration. The data will serve as a foundation for a partnership model that will benefit all organizations and their members.

ASQE was formed in 2020 and is a global trade association for organizations, which complements ASQ's membership of individual quality professionals and EOQ's network of active European and non-European organizations, linking companies and quality experts.

The three organizations are discussing joint events, potentially beginning in 2022, which would provide a platform for interactive discussions and knowledge sharing to recognize and promote leading quality trends, theories, and practices at the global level.

Together, the leading quality organizations have a unified goal to advance excellence through quality internationally.

"EOQ looks beyond European borders to explore quality in all its dimensions," said Torolf Paulshus, president, EOQ. "Through global partnerships, we increase the effectiveness of any organization by pooling ideas, resources, influence and effort."

"The survey data will be used to inform ASQ's global strategy as we work towards improving and expanding partnerships in furtherance of the society's mission," said Janet Raddatz, chair, ASQ Board of Directors. "As quality professionals understand, using data to inform decisions is essential to building strategic relations and achieving excellent outcomes."

Complementing the survey data, the organizations will be leveraging ASQE's Insights on Excellence (IoE) benchmarking tool and report data to bring real-world metrics and quality trends to ASQE, ASQ, and EOQ members. The foundational IoE data set has established a maturity model of performance levels, based on eight categories of criteria that are inspired by the Baldrige framework.

"Each year, the IoE data and resulting annual report will deliver actionable guidance to member communities of all three organizations," said Dani Picciotti, chair, ASQE Board of Directors. "This will facilitate the development of offerings and experiences supporting thought leadership and best practices on a global basis."

ASQ and EOQ have a history of collaboration, dating back to 2002. With the changing needs of the quality community in response to the pandemic and developments in technology to better facilitate collaboration among organizations and professionals globally, the time was optimal to explore an expanded relationship. In 2020, ASQ formed ASQE to house its organizational membership and certification business. This transformation was part of ASQ's strategic plan, which also included fortifying relationships with other quality organizations around the world.

About ASQASQ is the leading membership association to help quality professionals achieve their career goals and drive excellence through quality in their organizations and industries.

ASQ provides expertise, knowledge, networks, and solutions to a global membership of individuals spanning more than 130 countries. ASQ was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., USA.

About EOQEOQ, founded 1956, is a European non-profit organization including 24 National Representative (NR) organizations across Europe providing harmonized products and arenas for inspiration and networking for members and society.

Together with the European and global community of quality, EOQ forms the basis for structured and effective network and collaboration to be the go-to organization regarding quality and a key contributor to make quality top of mind in Europe. By extending its sphere of influence through Europe and beyond, EOQ can improve society through the promotion of quality in its broadest sense. EOQ is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About ASQEASQExcellence (ASQE) was founded in January 2020 as a trade association whose mission is to set the standard for quality-driven offerings and insights worldwide, inspiring the organizations it serves to achieve excellence.

ASQE provides expertise, insights, thought leadership, networks and solutions to a global membership of organizations and their affiliated employees representing more than 130 countries. ASQE is a registered trademark of ASQ and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., USA.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asq-asqe-and-eoq-announce-global-collaboration-initiative-301344111.html

SOURCE American Society for Quality