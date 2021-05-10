ASQ Announces World Conference On Quality And Improvement 2021 Schedule

MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASQ, the leading global quality association, has revealed key topics which will be presented at its annual World Conference on Quality and Improvement (WCQI) May 24-28, 2021. ASQ members and non-members can register for WCQI here through May 19 at 12:00pm CDT.

Sessions include electoral integrity, quality management systems during COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening supply chains

With more than 60 on-demand sessions, 25 live sessions and 80+ hours of content, WCQI includes topics which appeal to new quality professionals, executives seeking organizational excellence best practices and quality professionals looking for proven solutions they can implement.

From immunization development and approval, to supply chain delivery, to actual administration of the immunization in a healthcare setting, quality initiatives have been integral to the historic pandemic response effort. Several sessions will address COVID-19. More can be found in ASQ's Quality's Impact on the Global Pandemic Response.

Discussion on how ISO 9001 and quality management systems (QMS) can promote innovation and advancement, including excellence in the US electoral system.

This session includes experts on the forefront of standards development, including representatives from the U.S. TAG to ISO/TC 176 and ASQ's Government Division.

The WCQI schedule at a glance can be found here.

Registration is $575 for ASQ members, $675 for nonmembers and $99 for students. ASQ members will have access to the virtual content through May 31, 2022, and nonmembers will have access through August 31, 2021.

For this event ASQ will provide up to 5.0 RU (3.0 RU will be populated within members' Recertification Journal online) with attendees earning 0.1 RU per hour for additional Professional Development activity attended (max of 2.0 RU).

