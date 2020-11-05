Aspira Women's Health, Inc. To Present At The Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women's Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women's health company, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum, taking place Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Aspira Women's Health is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 19 th at 9:00amET. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay. Registration to view a webcast of the presentation can be found at: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord44/awh/2242496.

This conference is open only to clients of Canaccord Genuity.

To receive additional information about Canaccord Genuity, please contact Nadine Miller, Managing Director, Global Head of Marketing & Communications at nmiller@cgf.com.

About Aspira Women's Health Inc.Aspira Women's Health, Inc. (formerly known as, Vermillion inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women's health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. ASPIRA is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1 ® plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1 ® and OVERA ® to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiX TM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, ASPIRA is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient's lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEX TM and EndoCheck TM. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com .

