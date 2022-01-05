Aspira Women's Health Executes An Agreement With Axia Women's Health To Launch Aspira Synergy Genetics Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women's health company, announced today that it has entered into a commercial enterprise agreement with Axia Women's Health, one of the nation's largest and leading independent women's healthcare groups. Axia Women's Health is an innovative and progressive community of more than 400 providers and 150 women's health centers across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Axia Women's Health providers offer services across the care continuum including obstetrics, gynecology, mammography, urogynecology, fertility, and other sub-specialties.

Under the five-year agreement, Axia Women's Health providers will have the ability to conduct genetic testing in-house utilizing the proprietary Aspira Synergy Genetics platform. This will allow Axia Women's Health providers to offer carrier screening services to the nearly half a million patients they serve.

Aspira Synergy Genetics is a genetics-focused, novel technology transfer solution that offers custom Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) chemistry paired with proprietary cloud-based bioinformatics that were developed for the Aspira Synergy platform. Clients can access individually customized, targeted, and comprehensive panels for expanded carrier screening and hereditary cancers which are both available on the same biochemistry and analytical pipeline. The Aspira Synergy Genetics solution can generate these customized, high-quality clinical genetics reports for the laboratory, referring physicians, and patients.

"We are very excited to offer our groundbreaking global technology to Axia Women's Health, one of the nation's top women's health networks. The Aspira Synergy Genetics platform leverages novel biochemistry with a clinical-grade AI-based bioinformatics to provide genetics intelligence," said Valerie Palmieri, President and CEO of Aspira Women's Health Inc. "By providing proactive personalized risk assessment at the point of care, we are assisting providers to manage their patients and their families' germline risks as early as possible. Proactive risk detection is a core mission of our company."

The Aspira Synergy platform, which consists of genetics and specialty testing solutions, is a decentralized platform that empowers physician groups, healthcare systems, and regional laboratories to offer specialized testing that may otherwise not be accessible. The Aspira Synergy platform meets rigorous privacy standards, utilizes AI technology, and is highly scalable to accommodate the growing demand for clinical genetic and genomic testing as well as OVA1plus™. OVA1plus combines the FDA-cleared products OVA1® and OVERA® for assessing ovarian cancer risk in women with pelvic masses.

"The science behind building the Aspira Synergy platform is to be universal to all of the Aspira Women's Health assays, allowing our clients to offer our best clinical diagnostic testing services directly to their patients, meeting the standards and quality found in a high-quality specialty laboratory," said Lesley E. Northrop, Ph.D., FACMG, Aspira Women's Health's Chief Scientific Officer. Aspira Women's Health is building a robust suite of gynecologic test solutions, including OVAWatch™ for ovarian cancer risk assessment and EndoCheck™ for endometriosis.

Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Axia Women's Health commented, "Our partnership with Aspira Women's Health enables us to further our mission of providing more connected and more progressive care to the women in our community. We look forward to offering the convenience of this genetic testing to our patients, along with the guidance and support of our trusted providers, to help identify potential health risks and ultimately improve health outcomes."

About Aspira Women's Health Inc.Aspira Women's Health Inc. is transforming women's health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women's Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1plus™ combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Aspira GenetiX™ testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women's Health is working to deliver a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient's lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development include OVAWatch™ and EndoCheck™. To improve patient accessibility, Aspira Women's Health has recently launched our Aspira Synergy technology transfer platform to empower health systems, academics, regional labs, and physician group labs to conduct genetic and specialty tests in-house. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com .

About Axia Women's HealthAxia Women's Health is leading the way in improving women's health. At the core of achieving this is a caring, connected, and progressive community of 400 providers across 150 women's health centers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. The rapidly growing network spans OB/GYN physicians, breast health centers, high-risk pregnancy centers, two laboratories, urogynecology, and fertility centers. Together, Axia Women's Health puts women first by delivering the personalized care needed for women to lead healthier, happier lives. Learn more at www.AxiaWH.com .

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected use of Aspira Synergy Genetics by Axia Women's Health physicians. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "plans," "seeks," "could," "should," "continue," "will," "potential," "projects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Aspira Women's Health's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The events and circumstances reflected in Aspira Women's Health's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Aspira Women's Health expressly disclaims any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:Ashley R. Robinson LifeSci Advisors, LLC Tel 617-430-7577 Arr@lifesciadvisors.com