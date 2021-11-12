Asphalt Additive Market By Type, Application, Technology And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asphalt Additive Market by Type (Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters, Emulsifiers, Chemical Modifiers, Rejuvenators, Fibers, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt), Application, Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The asphalt additive market is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2021 to USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2026.

Increase in road construction projects along with the growing usage of asphalt additives in roofing application are some of the major key factors driving the growth of the asphalt additive market across the globe.

The rejuvenators segment is the fastest-growing type segment, in terms of value during the forecast period

Based on type, the rejuvenators segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Increasing use of recycled materials, such as Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (RAP) and Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) in the asphalt pavements application, has resulted in the growing demand for rejuvenator asphalt additives to restore the strength and durability of aged binders. Rejuvenators are being widely used to improve properties, such as viscosity, of aging binders. The growth of this segment is due to the increased use of recycled road material for pavement application globally.

The road construction & paving segment is projected to lead the asphalt additive market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the road construction & paving segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, in 2021. Asphalt is required for the construction and maintenance of pavements. Asphalt pavements can be constructed quickly and are easier to maintain. This enhances the demand for asphalt additives in road construction & paving application during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest growing regional segment.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the asphalt additive market from 2019 to 2029, in terms of value and volume. The increasing demand for asphalt additives products in developing economies, such as India and China, due to increasing infrastructure spending is expected to bolster market growth. China is the leading consumer of asphalt additives products in the Asia Pacific region. The considerable growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, is expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific asphalt additives market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Asphalt Additives Market4.2 Asphalt Additives Market, by Region4.3 Asia-Pacific Asphalt Additives Market4.4 Asphalt Additives Market, by Application4.5 Asphalt Additives Market, by Type

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in the Infrastructure Sector of the Asia-Pacific Region5.2.1.2 Recyclability of Asphalt5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Use of Concrete and Bioasphalt as Substitutes for Asphalt5.2.2.2 Volatility in the Prices and Supply of Asphalt5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Warm Mix Asphalt5.2.3.2 Use of Asphalt Additives in Roofing Applications5.2.4 Advancements in the Aerospace Sector5.2.5 Challenges5.2.5.1 Lack of Awareness About Asphalt Additives Among Road Builders and Contractors5.2.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Asphalt Additives5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.3.1 Research & Development5.3.2 Raw Materials5.3.3 Manufacturers5.3.4 Distribution/Marketing & Sales5.4 Average Pricing of Asphalt5.5 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Asphalt Additive Manufacturers5.6 Ecosystem5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.7.1 Threat of Substitutes5.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.7.4 Threat of New Entrants5.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.8 Trade Data Statistics5.9 Case Study Analysis5.9.1 Krayton's and Dow's Asphalt Additives Success5.9.1.1 Problem Statement5.9.1.2 Possible Solution by Kraton's Sylvaroad Rp1000 Asphalt Additive5.9.1.3 Possible Solution by Dow's Elvaloy Ret Asphalt Additive

6 Patent Analysis6.1 Insights

7 Regulatory Landscape7.1 National Asphalt Pavement Association (Napa)7.2 Napa and Artba Partner on Safety Training7.3 Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasure (SPCC)7.4 Environmental Protection Agency (Epa)

8 COVID-19 Impact on Asphalt Additives Ecosystem8.1 Introduction8.2 Effect of COVID-19 on Applications of Asphalt Additives8.2.1 Road Construction & Paving8.2.2 Airport Construction8.3 Effect of COVID-19 on Major Countries8.3.1 China8.3.2 India8.3.3 Germany8.3.4 UK8.3.5 Saudi Arabia8.3.6 US8.3.7 Canada8.3.8 Brazil

9 Asphalt Additives Market, by Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Polymeric Modifiers9.2.1 Easy Availability of Polymeric Modifiers is Expected to Fuel Their Demand9.3 Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters9.3.1 Increasing Loads on Road Pavements Due to Increasing Commercial Activities is Expected to Drive this Segment9.4 Emulsifiers9.4.1 Growth in Road Reconstruction Activities is Expected to Boost the Demand9.5 Rejuvenators9.5.1 Rejuvenators Are Used to Enhance the Life of Asphalt Pavements9.6 Chemical Modifiers9.6.1 Growing Demand for Asphalt in Road Construction is Expected to Propel the Demand9.7 Fibers9.7.1 Fibers Enhance the Tensile Strength of Asphalt9.8 Flux Oil9.8.1 The Need to Prevent the Roads from Deterioration is Expected to Fuel the Market9.9 Colored Asphalt9.9.1 Reduction in the Deterioration of Roads is Expected to Fuel the Demand for the Segment9.10 Others

10 Asphalt Additives Market, by Technology10.1 Introduction10.2 Hot Mix10.2.1 Growing Construction of New Highways and Freeways in Emerging Countries is Expected to Drive this Segment10.3 Cold Mix10.3.1 Low Production Cost and Eco-Friendly Nature of Cold Mix Asphalt is Expected to Boost Its Demand10.4 Warm Mix10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Green Roads Around the World is Expected to Fuel this Segment

11 Asphalt Additives Market, by Application11.1 Introduction11.2 Road Construction & Paving11.2.1 Heavy Governmental Investments for Infrastructure Development in Emerging Countries is Expected to Drive this Segment11.3 Roofing11.3.1 Growing Construction Sector in North America is Expected to Drive this Segment11.4 Airport Construction11.4.1 Growth of the Aerospace Sector Has Led to An Increase in Airport Construction Activities11.5 Others

12 Global Asphalt Additives Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Introduction13.2 Market Evaluation Framework13.3 Market Share Analysis13.3.1 Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Players Vs. Others Asphalt Additives Market, 202013.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis13.5 Company Asphalt Additives Technology Footprint Analysis13.6 Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1)13.6.1 Terminology/Nomenclature13.6.1.1 Star13.6.1.2 Emerging Leader13.6.1.3 Pervasive13.6.1.4 Participant13.6.2 Strength of Product Portfolio13.6.3 Business Strategy Excellence13.7 Start-Up/Other Additional Players Evaluation Matrix13.7.1 Terminology/Nomenclature13.7.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SME,202013.7.2.1 Progressive Companies13.7.2.2 Responsive Companies13.7.2.3 Starting Blocks13.8 Competitive Situations and Trends13.8.1 Product Launches13.8.2 Deals13.8.3 Other Developments

14 Company Profiles14.1 Major Players14.1.1 Kraton Corporation14.1.2 Ingevity Corporation14.1.3 Grupo Dynasol14.1.4 Nouryon14.1.5 Arkema SA14.1.6 Dowdupont Inc.14.1.7 Basf SE14.1.8 Honeywell International Inc14.1.9 Huntsman Corporation 14.1.10 Evonik Industries 14.1.11 Sasol Limited 14.1.12 Kao Corporation 14.1.13 Sinopec Corporation 14.1.14 Iterchimica Srl14.2 Additional Players14.2.2 Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, Inc14.2.3 Mcasphalt Industries Limited14.2.4 Tri-Chem Industries14.2.5 Engineered Additives LLC14.2.6 Berkshire Engineering

15 Appendix

