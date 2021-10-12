AspenHR Announces The Appointment Of Midge Seltzer To Its Board Of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AspenHR, a professional employer organization (PEO) providing white-glove HR solutions to the world's leading alternative investment funds and their portfolio companies, announced today that Midge Seltzer has...

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AspenHR, a professional employer organization (PEO) providing white-glove HR solutions to the world's leading alternative investment funds and their portfolio companies, announced today that Midge Seltzer has been named to AspenHR's board of directors.

Midge is a recognized leader with extensive experience in the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and Human Capital Management (HCM) industries. After a successful career practicing law, she was instrumental in founding, operating and growing two successful PEOs. Midge also served in a number of leadership roles of distinction within the PEO community, including past Chair of the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) and was a long-time board member.

Mark Sinatra, AspenHR's CEO commented, "Midge brings extensive experience and a track record of immense success in the PEO industry. It is an honor to have her serve on our Board. We look forward to working with Midge for years to come."

Midge stated, "I am inspired by AspenHR's strong and dynamic leadership team. The organization is ideally positioned to thrive. I am excited to serve on the board and help AspenHR grow."

About AspenHRFounded in 2017, Aspen HR is a professional employer organization (PEO) providing white-glove HR solutions to the world's leading alternative investment funds and their portfolio companies. AspenHR provides concierge human resources management services that include, employee benefits consulting and administration, payroll and payroll tax administration, workers' compensation insurance programs, HR compliance, HR training, and HR cloud technology. AspenHR's white-glove experience model has resulted in 100% client retention in 2021. For more information, visit www.aspenhr.com

