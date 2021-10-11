Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - AZPN

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) - Get Aspen Technology, Inc. Report and certain of Emerson Electric Co.'s industrial software businesses is fair to Aspen shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Aspen shareholders will receive approximately $87.00 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the combined company for each share of Aspen common stock they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Aspen shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Halper Sadeh encourages Aspen shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Aspen and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Aspen shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Aspen shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Aspen shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

