Aspen Laser Earns BBB® Accreditation

LINDON, Utah, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser, LLC , an emerging global leader in the medical device industry with a focus on photomedicine, announced this week the Company's recent accreditation by the Better Business Bureau ® (BBB ®). As a BBB Accredited Business, Aspen Laser is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace.

For more than 100 years, BBB has helped millions of consumers find and recommend businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. BBB Accreditation is an honor, and not every business qualifies.

"We are pleased to be a BBB Accredited Business, because we value building trust with our customers," said Chase Vorwaller, director of marketing at Aspen Laser. "Our BBB Accreditation gives our customers confidence in our commitment to maintaining high ethical standards of conduct."

BBB Accredited Businesses must adhere to BBB's "Standards for Trust," a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and best practices representing trustworthiness in the marketplace. The standards call for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly, telling the truth, being transparent, honoring promises, being responsive and safeguarding privacy. A list of the BBB Accreditation Standards is provided on the BBB website: https://www.bbb.org/bbb-accreditation-standards.

About BBB®BBB's mission is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust. BBB Mountain West serves the entire Beehive State and thirteen counties in Northern Nevada, and is supported by more than 4,000 Accredited Businesses. Businesses that earn BBB Accreditation contractually agree and adhere to the organization's high standards of ethical business behavior. BBB is the preeminent resource to turn to for unbiased information on businesses and charities. To learn more about the BBB, call 801-892-6009.

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology, with a focus on photobiomodulation. Representing management with over 30 years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The Company's vision is to redefine pain management and recovery through ongoing research and development that will raise the standards of medical care and improve the quality of life for each individual using its drug-free photobiomodulation products. In 2020, the company earned a ranking on the INC 5000 list for the first time and was the only medical laser company on the list. Learn more: https://www.aspenlaser.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:Aspen Laser Systems, LLC Alan Richardson 326199@email4pr.com 877-782-7736

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-laser-earns-bbb-accreditation-301448893.html

SOURCE Aspen Laser