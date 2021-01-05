Aspen Laser Announces Relocation And Expansion For New Corporate Headquarters

LINDON, Utah, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser Systems, a privately held U.S.-based medical device company specializing in photomedicine, announced today the relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters to a new office and warehouse located in Lindon, Utah to advance the operations and growth of the company. The Company has also relocated its Florida offices and warehouses to a new and larger location in Fort Pierce, Florida.

"We are thrilled to be relocating our corporate headquarters to Utah as the area will provide the foundation for our new growth initiatives going forward. Utah is one of the top business growth areas in the United States offering an educated, diverse, and growing population, making it an ideal location for Aspen Laser's future," said Aspen Laser President & CEO, Charles Vorwaller. "Moving into this new space is further validation of our great products, people, and potential, and it will ensure the company is best positioned to continue delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers in the medical community ."

Expanding to 5,800 square feet at the new Utah center, and 2,500 square feet at the Florida facility, each location is a substantial upgrade from the Company's prior offices and will provide the necessary infrastructure for the Company to continue to build upon its current momentum and sales in the United States and International markets.

According to Ed Goeddel, Production Manager of Aspen Laser, "We plan to utilize the new corporate space for continuing our research and development initiatives and accelerate clinical, regulatory, and engineering that will advance cutting edge technology and products. The mission of Aspen Laser is to change lives and improve practices, by providing every healthcare practice with our technology and drug free, non-invasive, and safe products. We are redefining pain management and recovery with clinical outcomes that are making a difference in the lives of individuals and healthcare practices."

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology with a focus on photobiomodulation. Representing management with over 33 years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The company partners with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology, with advanced training and support, that maximizes clinical and financial outcomes. In 2020, the Company earned a ranking on the INC 5000 list for the first time and was the only medical laser company on the list. To learn more, please visit: www.aspenlaser.com and www.aspenlaseru.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:Aspen Laser Systems, LLC Dontrell Morrow 288443@email4pr.com801-404-0955

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-laser-announces-relocation-and-expansion-for-new-corporate-headquarters-301200872.html

SOURCE Aspen Laser Systems