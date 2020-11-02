Aspen Dental VIBE Session Goes Virtual With Event Designed To Connect New Dentists With Career Opportunities

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Aspen Dental, recruiting the next generation of talent is taking on a whole new vibe.

For the first time ever, Aspen Dental's signature VIBE Session will be going entirely virtual, with an engaging and interactive agenda designed to provide attendees a glimpse into what it's like to join the strongest, most committed community of support and collaboration in the industry.

"Life at Aspen Dental is about so much more than dentistry," said Dr. Arwinder Judge, chief clinical officer at Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI). "Events like these are critical in not only immersing new and soon-to-be dentists insights in what Aspen Dental is all about, but also helping them understand that the dentists who join Aspen Nation are backed by an entire community of people who will stop at nothing to enable their success throughout their entire career journey."

Aspen Dental VIBE Sessions were originally launched in March 2018 with a simple purpose: to match fourth-year dental students and residents with Aspen Dental practice owners looking to hire new dentists upon graduation. In that time, more than 200 dental students and residents have been hired to join Aspen Dental from VIBE Sessions alone.

The event comes at a critical time as Aspen Dental continues to expand across the country: 40 new locations have opened so far this year, with another 15 scheduled by the end of December. That will bring the number of new office openings in 2020 to 55 new locations, with even more scheduled for 2021.

What Candidates Can ExpectScheduled for Saturday, November 7 beginning at 11:30 am EST, the virtual VIBE Session is open to fourth year dental students; recent dental school graduates; and current general dentistry, oral surgery, and endodontic residents and will feature:

Insights from Bob Fontana , founder and CEO, ADMI, and Dr. Arwinder Judge , about the foundation, decisions, and investments that helped Aspen Dental grow into the largest and fastest-growing network of branded dental offices in the world;

, founder and CEO, ADMI, and Dr. , about the foundation, decisions, and investments that helped Aspen Dental grow into the largest and fastest-growing network of branded dental offices in the world; A candid, free-flowing "Ask Me Anything" session with a panel of four dentists from across the country on everything from mentorship to building clinical skills to practicing during the COVID-19 pandemic;

More than 300 interviews between graduating candidates and Aspen Dental practice owners during a four-hour career guidance and interview session.

Every dentist candidate who participates in VIBE, schedules an interview, and accepts a job offer will receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus. Participants can register at https://tinyurl.com/AspenDentalVibe.

Roughly 6,000 dental students graduate each year, and an estimated 25% will begin their career at a practice supported by a dental support organization (DSO). There is an industry-wide race to recruit top talent, which means that DSOs are becoming increasingly competitive to meet the shifting needs and expectations of graduating dental students.

More information on careers at Aspen Dental can be found at AspenDentalJobs.com.

About Aspen Dental Offices Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down the barriers so that patients can get the care they need, today. With more than 850 offices in 42 states, Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of general dentistry and denture-related services and offer patient-friendly programs and services, including convenient locations, onsite labs and extended hours. For additional information about Aspen Dental or to find an Aspen Dental office, please visit www.aspendental.com.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc. With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for clinicians to have the careers they've always dreamed of, delivering care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced business professionals who are committed to making their practices a success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment, accounting and marketing.

