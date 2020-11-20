Aspen Declares Dividends On Preference Shares

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited ("Aspen") (NYSE:AHL) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared the following dividends on its Preference Shares:

Quarterly dividend of $0.3719 per share on its 5.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares with a $25 liquidation preference per share (NYSE:AHL PRC);

Quarterly dividend of $0.3516 per share on its 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares with a $25 liquidation preference per share (NYSE:AHL PRD); and

Quarterly dividend of $351.56 per share on its 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares (NYSE: AHL PRE), each representing a 1/1000 th interest in a share, holders of which depositary shares will receive $0.35156 per depositary share.

The above dividends will be payable on January 1, 2021 to holders of record as of December 15, 2020.

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen provides reinsurance and insurance coverage to clients in various domestic and global markets through wholly-owned subsidiaries and offices in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. For the year ended December 31, 2019, Aspen reported $12.6 billion in total assets, $7.0 billion in gross reserves, $2.7 billion in total shareholders' equity and $3.4 billion in gross written premiums. Aspen's operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A-" by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC, and an "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best Company Inc. For more information about Aspen, please visit www.aspen.co.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

