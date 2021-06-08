Aspen Aerogels To Discuss Energy Infrastructure Market In Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) - Get Report (" Aspen") today announced that Donald R. Young, President and CEO, will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be moderated by Shawn Severson, Head of Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research. During the event, Mr. Young will provide an overview of Aspen's growth opportunities in the Energy Infrastructure market and respond to participant questions.

Registration for the live audio webcast of the fireside chat is available here and on the Investors section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com. A replay of the fireside chat will also be available on the Investors section of Aspen's website at the conclusion of the event.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin TM products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft ® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's Cryogel ® and Pyrogel ® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com

