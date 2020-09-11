ASPC Announces The Roger S. Blumenthal Travel Award For Early Career Abstract Research Award Winner

JACKSONVILLE. Fla., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Preventive Cardiology is delighted to announce the creation of The Roger S. Blumenthal Travel Award. This Award will allow the top Early Career Research Abstract Award Winner to travel and attend the ASPC Congress on CVD Prevention gratis and present their research on the main stage. The Roger S. Blumenthal Travel Award is named in honor of Dr. Roger Blumenthal, MD, FASPC, the Kenneth Jay Pollin Professor of Cardiology, Professor of Medicine and Director of the Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center of the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Baltimore, Maryland.

Dr. Blumenthal is an expert in pathogenesis, treatment and prevention of atherosclerotic vascular disease. He was the principal developer of the John Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease, a multidisciplinary center that provides education and treatment for patients at high risk for developing cardiovascular disease. He is on the official national spokesperson panel for the American Heart Association and has co-written over 500 articles dealing with many aspects of coronary heart disease and atherosclerosis management. Dr. Blumenthal is also on the editorial board of several peer-reviewed journals and co-editor-in chief of the textbook Preventive Cardiology - A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease.

" Roger Blumenthal has been mentoring young physicians and preventive cardiologists for almost three decades. His gentle, supportive demeanor, ability to bring out the best in everyone around him, and his many deep insights to guide scientific and clinical investigation have produced numerous outstanding leaders in cardiovascular medicine from around the world. This travel award is intended to honor his longstanding efforts to train the best and the brightest. The Roger S. Blumenthal Travel Award will be given henceforth to the Early Career Research Award Winner who is judged to have submitted the most outstanding research to the ASPC Congress on CVD Prevention, " said Peter Toth, MD, PhD, FASPC, President of ASPC.

About the American Society for Preventive Cardiology

The ASPC, founded in 1985, represents a multidisciplinary group of healthcare practitioners and researchers who share an interest in and a passion for preventive cardiology. A vision of the society is to interface with all other organizations involved with treatment and prevention of cardiovascular disease. For more information, visit https://www.aspconline.org.

