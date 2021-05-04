ASICS To Host Virtual Blue Jean Mile Competition In May To Highlight Mental Health Awareness Month

BOSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a brand founded on the principles of Sound Mind, Sound Body™, ASICS is underscoring the importance of National Mental Health Awareness Month with a virtual Blue Jean Mile competition, inspired by ASICS elite athlete Johnny Gregorek's world record setting race in 2020. Hosted in partnership with Race Roster, the virtual competition will take place from May 1-31, 2021, and be free to all participants.

In May 2020, Gregorek attempted to break the world record for the Blue Jean Mile, a pursuit that began as a tribute to his late brother, Patrick, who lost his battle with mental illness in 2019. Wearing a pair of Levi's® 501® jeans, Gregorek accomplished his goal, becoming the fastest person to run a mile while wearing blue jeans with a time of 4:06:25.

Last year, Gregorek used his time while training to fundraise over $32,000 for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of NYC (NAMI-NYC). This year, ASICS is proud to partner with NAMI-NYC for the ASICS Blue Jean Mile and has pledged to donate $40,625 in honor of Johnny's record-breaking time.

"I am truly humbled by the support from everyone in the running community who helped raise over $32,000 last year in memory of my brother and for my sponsor ASICS, who has pledged over $40,000 this year," said Johnny Gregorek, ASICS Elite Athlete. "I hope we can use this fun event to continue to educate people about mental health and provide a resource for those struggling with mental illness."

Registration for the ASICS Blue Jean Mile opened on May 1 via Race Roster. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite pair of denim, run a mile in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, upload their results to Race Roster and share on social using the hashtag #SoundMindSoundBody. While registration is free, participants will also have the opportunity to fundraise or directly donate to NAMI-NYC.

"There is no question this last year has created additional concern and appreciation about people's mental health and for a brand built on the ethos of a Sound Mind in a Sound Body, we believe it's more important than ever to highlight the significance of mental health awareness," said Richard Sullivan, President and COO of ASICS North America. "We are happy to support Johnny and elevate his personal platform, while also getting people around the country to move in blue jeans for a great cause."

"We are excited to have ASICS' support as we aim to aid those struggling with mental illness," said Matt Kudish, NAMI-NYC Executive Director. "Johnny's fundraising and awareness campaign last year truly amplified the number of individuals seeking to understand the goals and mission we have at NAMI-NYC."

While the ASICS Blue Jean Mile will be free to all participants, those that wish to support NAMI-NYC will have the option to make a donation during the registration process. To learn more about Gregorek's story, click here. For official rules and to register, please visit https://raceroster.com/events/2021/46978/asics-blue-jean-mile.

About National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City (NAMI-NYC)For nearly 40 years, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of NYC has offered life-changing support, education, and advocacy programs to families and individuals affected by mental illness. NAMI-NYC's services are free of charge and accessible for anyone who needs them. For more information about NAMI-NYC and its programs and services, please visit naminyc.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asics-to-host-virtual-blue-jean-mile-competition-in-may-to-highlight-mental-health-awareness-month-301283737.html

SOURCE ASICS