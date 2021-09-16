Asian Hall Of Fame Unveils New Inductees

Prestigious global program recognizes icons from five countries across diverse disciplines

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten distinguished honorees from the United States, Korea, India, Hong Kong and Jamaica will be inducted into Asian Hall of Fame for their legacy, philanthropy, and advancement of equity.

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is the premiere global organization of Asian excellence and racial equity. A leading voice of Stop Asian Hate, year-round events advance trauma recovery, digital media equity and elevate Asian contributions in national and international narratives.

Past inductees include Bruce Lee, Connie Chung, Daniel Dae Kim, Kristi Yamaguchi, Norm Mineta, among others. Class of 2021 inductees are (in alphabetical order):

Steve Aoki : First Asian DJ producer to achieve global recognition in electronic dance music and son of Benihana founder Hiroaki "Rocky" Aoki.

Tani Cantil-Sakauye : First Filipino-American woman Chief Justice of California.

Phil Chen : Jamaican Order of Distinction bass guitarist for Eric Clapton, Bob Marley, Robby Krieger, other legends.

Ren Hanami: Japanese-Hawaiian actress and National Chairman of SAG-AFTRA Asian Pacific American Media Committee.

Ken Jeong : Actor, comedian, producer, physician and advocate for Asian representation in national narratives.

Sumi Jo : Legendary coloratura and first Asian soprano nominated for Academy Award Best Song. First classical musician and Korean national inductee.

Nancy Kwan : Lifetime Achievement Award honoree. First Eurasian cinema icon in Hollywood, Golden Globe Award-winner and cousin of inductee Kevin Kwan.

Brandon Lee (in memoriam): Martial artist, actor and son of inductee Bruce Lee.

Dr. Linda Liau : Brain cancer vaccine pioneer, first Asian woman chair of a neurosurgery program.

Indra Nooyi: Former Chairman & CEO of PepsiCo. First woman, person of color, and immigrant CEO of a Fortune 50 company. Author of My Life in Full memoir and first Indian inductee.

The Induction Ceremony will livestream on November 13 with master of ceremonies Frank Buckley of KTLA 5. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer drummer Danny Seraphine & CTA will headline.

Ben Bridge will host Indra Nooyi at the Seattle Induction Reception on November 8. St. John founder Marie Gray and her daughter Kelly Gray will host the Newport Beach Induction Reception on November 10. Receptions are limited to special guests, media and inductees.

ABOUT :Asian Hall of Fame is the premiere global organization for elevating Asian excellence and advancing racial equity. Visit www.asianhalloffame.com or contact Rochelle Srigley, (626) 600-9148 and rochelle@asianhalloffame.org.

