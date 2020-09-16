Asian Hall Of Fame Expands Impact With New Season

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To increase positive messages of Asian contributions in the United States and the world, prestigious awards program Asian Hall of Fame expands their one-night gala to a full-year of season programming today.

Hate crimes against Asians motivated the Asian Hall of Fame to expand its impact to a year of programming. The Asian Hall of Fame Season presents high-impact events that range from a weekly podcast to a virtual concert tour. Content will also integrate disabilities and diversity inclusion, and curate executive female leadership.

The season opens with the 16 th-Annual Asian Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November, 21, 2020. Inductees are James Hong, Congressmember Judy Chu, Masaharu Morimoto, Noel Lee, Cheryl Burke, Masi Oka, and Wally Yonamine.

Induction Ceremony performers are Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Robby Krieger of The Doors and 13-language vocalist Maki Mae.

To empower marginalized communities, the season supports the Arts for All Program that helps trauma, war, and human trafficking survivors heal through art. The season also supports the Early-Career Development Program and develops an endowment for a future center.

"Asians are 60% of the world and by coming together, Asians collectively can make a difference globally," states Maki Hsieh, CEO of Asian Hall of Fame and its parent philanthropy Robert Chinn Foundation.

Asian Hall of Fame recognizes international Asians, Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, Native American and Indigenous leaders. Past inductees include Bruce Lee, Connie Chung, Kristi Yamaguchi, Kevin Kwan, and other influencers.

Interviews with current and past inductees, performers, executives and board members of Asian Hall of Fame and its parent philanthropy Robert Chinn Foundation are available upon request.

Induction Ceremony 2020 YouTube Livestream on November 21, 2020 @ 6:00 p.m. PST 16 th-annual ceremony increases positive messages of Asian leadership. Livestream is free to $250 VIP Zoom Room with complimentary wine, dinner, and dessert from culinary partners.

Celebrity Holiday AuctionAsian Hall of Fame website from October 2 through November 21, 2020Bid and buy-it-now online auction features gifts for all ages and memorabilia autographed by Jackie Chan and more.

Seasonal Songbook Virtual Concert Tour Charity album releases on October 9, 2020Increase Asian representation in mainstream American music Features Maki Mae with Robby Krieger, Annie Lenox's pianist Ed Roth, Ringo Starr's engineer Bruce Sugar and more.

baby dragon Mobile Game Developed in partnership with Microsoft Hackathon's Xbox team. Releases holiday 2020 on iPhone and Android.

Mother's Day Charity Concert YouTube Livestream on May 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PST increases Asian collaborations with iconic artists.

Virtual Fashion Show Immersive experience with VXF technology features Asian and Western designers. YouTube Livestream in July 2021.

Chinn Up Podcast New episodes every Tuesday features distinguished speakers and increases positive cross-cultural narratives.

Asian Hall of Fame Virtual Museum Pin Design ChallengeFree pin design competition for all ages support youth artistic development. Designs are featured in the Asian Hall of Fame Virtual Museum and have opportunities to win prizes.

VIDEO: Asian Hall of Fame Class of 2020

VIMEO Asian Hall of Fame b-roll

About Asian Hall of FameAsian Hall of Fame advances Asian excellence and serves as a vital partner in elevating the Asian community globally. The program is directed by sixth-generation Seattle-based Robert Chinn Foundation, one of the first Asian family philanthropies in America. Contact (206) 624-1195, press@asianhalloffame.org, or www.asianhalloffame.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asian-hall-of-fame-expands-impact-with-new-season-301132414.html

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame