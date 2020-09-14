Asian Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020 Spans Decades Of Leadership

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To increase positive messages of Asian leadership and cross-cultural collaboration during an unprecedented time, the Asian Hall of Fame announced an expanded cohort of Class of 2020 inductees today.

Class of 2020 inductees are James Hong, Congressmember Judy Chu, Masaharu Morimoto, Noel Lee, Cheryl Burke, Masi Oka, and Wally Yonamine. Past inductees include Bruce Lee, Connie Chung, Kristi Yamaguchi, Kevin Kwan, Johnny Damon, and other national and international Asians.

The Induction Ceremony will be on November 21 at 6:00 p.m. PST. Performers are Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Robby Krieger of The Doors and 13-language vocalist Maki Mae. The livestream is free, or $250 for VIP Zoom Room with complimentary dinner, dessert, and bottle of wine.

The Induction Ceremony also launches the Asian Hall of Fame Season, a full year of virtual programming to increase Asian representation and inter-racial narratives.

91-year old legendary actor James Hong broke color lines with over 600 film and television credits and will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Congressmember Judy Chu, the first Chinese American woman elected to Congress, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her life-long public service.

"Iron Chef" Masaharu Morimoto is America's first culinary icon from Japan. Cheryl Burke is America's first Asian dance icon and a role model for women around the world.

Engineer, Monster founder and CEO Noel Lee overcame disability from degenerative nerve damage to become the first Asian American CEO of a major music company.

Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor Masi Oka is founder of video game studio Mobius Digital Games and Star Wars digital effects artist.

Japanese Baseball Hall of Famer Wally Yonamine is the first Asian athlete in the National Football League and baseball, and the first American to play professional baseball in Japan.

Interviews with current and past inductees, performers, and executives are available.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrLdzj1zlnc

About Asian Hall of FameAsian Hall of Fame advances Asian excellence and serves as a vital partner in elevating the Asian community globally. The program is directed by Seattle-based Robert Chinn Foundation, one of the first Asian family philanthropies in America. Contact (206) 624-1195, press@asianhalloffame.org or www.asianhalloffame.org.

