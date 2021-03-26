Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Awards Put Hong Kong In The Spotlight As The Region's Leading Gastronomic Hub

TORONTO and HONG KONG, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Hong Kong leads the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 list with 11 entries and The Chairman becoming the first Hong Kong restaurant to win the top spot.

TORONTO and HONG KONG, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Hong Kong leads the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 list with 11 entries and The Chairman becoming the first Hong Kong restaurant to win the top spot. Launched in 2009, the Cantonese restaurant in Central is renowned for its authentic, ingredients-driven cuisine. It won both coveted titles - The Best Restaurant in Asia and The Best Restaurant in China.

Held virtually before a global audience on March 25, the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 awards ceremony also announced other Hong Kong restaurants that made the list, including newcomer Mono (No.44), as well as re-entries Caprice (No.28) and Ta Vie (No.38). Vea (No.16) doubled as this year's recipient of the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award.

"This announcement marks a fruitful year for Hong Kong's thriving dining scene, reflecting the rich diversity of local and international cuisines and admirable trove of culinary talent in the city," said Mr Dane Cheng, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

"It takes both passion and a strong, progressive entrepreneurial spirit to succeed in Hong Kong's competitive restaurant industry. So my heartfelt congratulations to all the winning restaurants and sincere appreciation for all the effort they have put into making Hong Kong one of the world's top food destinations."

Hong Kong is also represented by Neighborhood (No.17), Belon (No.25), 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana (No.33), Amber (No.37), Lung King Heen (No.47) and Seventh Son (No.48).

For the full list, please visit www.theworlds50best.com/asia/en/list/1-50.

