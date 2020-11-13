Asia/Pacific To Continue To Drive Global Siding Demand Through 2024

CLEVELAND, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through 2024, global demand for siding (cladding) is projected to grow 1.9% annually to 6.6 billion square meters, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis. Though the larger residential market is forecast to account for a slightly larger share of total increases through the forecast, a faster anticipated rebound in commercial building construction activity as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic recede will aid overall demand growth. Through 2024, global siding demand will be supported by:

rising new home construction, especially in developing Asia/Pacific and Africa /Mideast countries where the share of homes built with siding is growing

and /Mideast countries where the share of homes built with siding is growing increasing personal incomes, which allow for greater spending on renovation projects such as siding replacement

ongoing introduction of affordable fiber cement and vinyl siding products, which can be made to resemble high-end materials (e.g., wood, stone) while providing installation and performance advantages

Key Regional Construction Trends Affecting the Global Siding Market

The Asia/Pacific region is forecast to account for about half of global siding market gains through 2024, supported by continued healthy expansion in nonresidential building construction, as well as rising homebuilding activity in major markets such as India and South Korea. China, the world's largest siding market, will continue to drive regional demand growth as ongoing, if moderating, strength in nonresidential construction offsets stagnation in the number of new housing units.

However, faster increases in global siding demand will be restrained by market maturity and below average gains in building construction (particularly homebuilding activity) in more developed parts of the world, including the US, Japan, and several countries in Western Europe. Nevertheless, rising spending on home renovations will support growth in these markets, despite weak outlooks for nonresidential construction activity.

