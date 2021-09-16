DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nearly 700 million SVOD Subscriptions for Asia Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nearly 700 million SVOD Subscriptions for Asia Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific will have 698 million SVOD subscriptions by 2026, up from 502 million at end-2021. China will provide 354 million SVOD subscriptions in 2026 - or half of the region's total. India will reach 157 million. Disney+ overtook Netflix in subscriber terms in 2020 - almost entirely due to its success in India. Disney+ will reach 121 million subscribers by 2026; double its 2021 total.

This report provides extensive research for 22 territories. Covering movies and TV episodes, the report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country analysis for Australia , China , Hong Kong , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , New Zealand , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand and Vietnam in a 74-page PDF document.

, , , , , , , , , , , , and in a 74-page PDF document. Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Disney+

Apple TV+

HBO

MyTV Super

Viu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/taakfp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-svod-subscriptions-market-report-2021-featuring-netflix-amazon-prime-disney-apple-tv-hbo-mytv-super-viu-301378765.html

SOURCE Research and Markets