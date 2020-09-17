Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts, 2020-2025: Household Penetration By SVOD Subscribers And Revenues For Movies And TV Episodes

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From the 200 million SVOD subscription additions between 2019 and 2025, China will supply 80 million, Japan 22 million and India 45 million. China will add 27 million SVOD subscribers in 2020 alone.

Although China dominates the region, there will be plenty of growth elsewhere. Netflix will have 44.4 million subscribers by 2025; closely followed by Disney+ [including Hotstar] with 43.6 million.

Asia Pacific will have 467 million SVOD subscriptions by 2025, up from 267 million in 2019. China will contribute 279 million SVOD subscriptions in 2025 - or 60% of the region's total. India will supply a further 66 million - triple its 2019 total.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in September 2020, this 118-page PDF and excel report provides extensive research for 22 territories. Covering movies and TV episodes, the report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country analysis for Australia , China , Hong Kong , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , New Zealand , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand and Vietnam in a 65-page PDF document.

, , , , , , , , , , , , and in a 65-page PDF document. Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Avex dtv

Disney+

HBO

Hulu

Iflix

MyTV Super

Netflix

Tsutaya

U-Next

Viu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5vk3m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-svod-forecasts-2020-2025-household-penetration-by-svod-subscribers-and-revenues-for-movies-and-tv-episodes-301133282.html

SOURCE Research and Markets