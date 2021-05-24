Asia-Pacific Retail POS Terminal Market Report 2021: POS Shipments 2018-2025 - Emerging Trends And Influences

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia/Pacific Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia/Pacific Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

NOW UPDATED - COVID IMPACT INCLUDED

While 2020 saw a market crash for POS shipments, 2021 is rebounding and the forecast moving forward continues to show strong growth in the market. China, India, and Korea continue to expand, and their swelling retail ranks will continue to drive growth in 2021 and beyond.

This Study has 31 figures in 61 pages in which we explore the market climate for POS terminals in the Asia/Pacific region. It includes shipment, installed base and trends analyses for POS in Japan, China, India, Australia/ New Zealand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Other Asia/Pacific countries.

More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into a discussion of retailing in the segments in these countries to reveal the forces that are shaping POS purchase decisions. Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2020, and it includes estimates for shipments and installed base through 2025.

Highlights

Food/Grocery

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Hypermarkets

Mass Merchants

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Hospitality

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Introduction/Background and Objectives

Key Definitions

POS Definitions

Management Summary

APAC Economic Climate

Country Details

1. Trends/Barriers

2. Asia/Pacific Market Overview2.1 Pos Shipment History2.2 Pos Installed Base History

3. Japan

4. China

5. India

6. Australia/ New Zealand

7. South Korea

8. Vietnam

9. Taiwan

10. Hong Kong

11. Other Asia/Pacific

12. Summary Tables

12.1 POS Historical Shipments by Segment from 2018 - 202112.2 POS Historical Installed Base by Segment from 2018 - 2021

13. Forecasts12.1 Projected Shipments by Segment from 2020 - 202512.2 Projected Installed Base by Segment from 2020 - 2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhxoyt

