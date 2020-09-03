Asia-Pacific Retail POS Terminal Market, Forecast To 2024 - China & India Continue To Expand, And Their Swelling Retail Ranks Will Continue To Drive Growth In 2020 And Beyond

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now Updated - COVID-19 Impact Included

While the North American and EMEA regions experienced satisfactory POS shipment growth in the current economy, the strong growth in the Asia/Pacific region continues to be a highlight of the worldwide POS market. China and India continue to expand, and their swelling retail ranks will continue to drive growth in 2020 and beyond.

The Asia/Pacific POS Market Study has 31 figures in 61 pages in which the analyst explores the market climate for POS terminals in the Asia/Pacific region. It includes shipment, installed base and trends analyses for POS in Japan, China, India, Australia/ New Zealand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Other Asia/Pacific countries.

More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into a discussion of retailing in the segments in these countries to reveal the forces that are shaping POS purchase decisions. Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2019, and it includes estimates for shipments and installed base through 2024.

Highlights

Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, we discuss the country by country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:

Food/Grocery

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Hypermarkets

Mass Merchants

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Hospitality

Key Topics Covered

INTRODUCTION

Introduction/Background and Objectives

Key Definitions

POS Definitions

Management Summary

APAC Economic Climate

Country Details

1. TRENDS/BARRIERS 2. ASIA/PACIFIC MARKET OVERVIEW2.1 POS Shipment History2.2 POS Installed Base History 3. JAPAN3.1 Retail Overview3.2 POS Shipment History3.3 POS Installed Base History 4. CHINA4.1 Retail Overview4.2 POS Shipment History4.3 POS Installed Base History 5. INDIA5.1 Retail Overview5.2 POS Shipment History5.3 POS Installed Base History 6. AUSTRALIA/ NEW ZEALAND6.1 Retail Overview6.2 POS Shipment History6.3 POS Installed Base History 7. SOUTH KOREA7.1 Retail Overview7.2 POS Shipment History7.3 POS Installed Base History 8. VIETNAM8.1 Retail Overview8.2 POS Shipment History8.3 POS Installed Base History 9. TAIWAN9.1 Retail Overview9.2 POS Shipment History9.3 POS Installed Base History 10. HONG KONG10.1 Retail Overview10.2 POS Shipment History10.3 POS Installed Base History 11. OTHER ASIA/PACIFIC11.1 Retail Overview11.2 POS Shipment History11.3 POS Installed Base History 12. SUMMARY TABLES12.1 POS Historical Shipments by Segment from 2019-202012.2 POS Historical Installed Base by Segment from 2019-2020 13. FORECASTS12.1 Projected Shipments by Segment from 2019-202412.2 Projected Installed Base by Segment from 2019-2024 REFERENCES List of FiguresFigure 1 Asia/Pacific POS Shipment History and ForecastFigure 2 Asia/Pacific POS Installed Base History and ForecastFigure 3 Japan POS Shipment History and ForecastFigure 4 Japan POS Installed Base History and ForecastFigure 5 Japan POS Terminal Shipments and Installed Base by Retail SegmentFigure 6 China POS Shipment History and ForecastFigure 7 China POS Installed Base History and ForecastFigure 8 China POS Terminal Shipments and Installed Base by Retail SegmentFigure 9 India POS Shipment History and ForecastFigure 10 India POS Installed Base History and ForecastFigure 11 India POS Terminal Shipments and Installed Base by Retail SegmentFigure 12 Australia/New Zealand POS Shipment History and ForecastFigure 13 Australia/New Zealand POS Installed Base History and ForecastFigure 14 Australia/New Zealand POS Terminal Shipments and Installed Base by Retail SegmentFigure 15 South Korea POS Shipment History and ForecastFigure 16 South Korea POS Installed Base History and ForecastFigure 17 South Korea POS Terminal Shipments and Installed Base by Retail SegmentFigure 18 Vietnam POS Shipment History and ForecastFigure 19 Vietnam POS Installed Base History and ForecastFigure 20 Vietnam POS Terminal Shipments and Installed Base by Retail SegmentFigure 21 Taiwan POS Shipment History and ForecastFigure 22 Taiwan POS Installed Base History and ForecastFigure 23 Taiwan POS Terminal Shipments and Installed Base by Retail SegmentFigure 24 Hong Kong POS Shipment History and ForecastFigure 25 Hong Kong POS Installed Base History and ForecastFigure 26 Hong Kong POS Terminal Shipments and Installed Base by Retail SegmentFigure 27 Other Asia/Pacific POS Shipment History and ForecastFigure 28 Other Asia/Pacific POS Installed Base History and ForecastFigure 29 Other Asia/Pacific POS Terminal Shipments and Installed Base by Retail SegmentFigure 30 2019-2024 Asia/Pacific Projected Shipments by Retail SegmentFigure 31 2019-2024 Asia/Pacific Projected Installed Base by Retail Segment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4o2tov

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-retail-pos-terminal-market-forecast-to-2024---china--india-continue-to-expand-and-their-swelling-retail-ranks-will-continue-to-drive-growth-in-2020-and-beyond-301124055.html

SOURCE Research and Markets