Asia-Pacific Private Cellular Networks Market Report 2021-2026: Disruptive Technologies And Competitive Intensity Driving Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Private Cellular Networks Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The private cellular network market in the Asia-Pacific provides unique growth opportunities driven by the robust ecosystem of collaboration and availability of spectrum.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated digital transformation for industries and driven remote and virtual enablement making reliable connectivity more critical than ever. Private cellular networks can address enterprises' on-premise connectivity needs by tailoring the network to enable capabilities and use cases that are difficult to achieve with traditional wired or wireless network solutions.

Local governments in the Asia-Pacific have implemented initiatives to liberalize the spectrum and standardize private cellular networks for industrial use. This has resulted in higher competition in the market and increased availability of innovative business models for private cellular network deployments.

However, enterprises still lack the experience and expertise required to build, operate, and manage private cellular networks.

Key market participants are strategically building partnerships as ecosystem collaboration is critical to ensure success in this market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives in the Asia-Pacific Private Cellular Network Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Purpose of the Asia-Pacific Private Cellular Network Market Study

Key Characteristics - Private Cellular Network Market

Market Trends Driving the Private Cellular Network Market in the Asia-Pacific

Snapshot of Current Spectrum Use for Private Cellular Network in the Asia-Pacific

The COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Private Cellular Network Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Private Cellular Network Market

Private Cellular Network Market Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for Private Cellular Network Market

Value Chain for Private Cellular Network, Asia-Pacific , 2020

, 2020 Growth Drivers for Private Cellular Network Market

Growth Restraints for Private Cellular Network Market in Asia-Pacific

Forecast Assumptions, Private Cellular Network Market

Key Growth Metrics for Private Cellular Network Market

Spending Forecast - Private Cellular Network Market

Spending Forecast Analysis - Private Cellular Network Market

Spending Forecast by Industry Vertical - Private Cellular Network Market

Spending Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Private Cellular Network Market

Pricing Trends in the Private Cellular Network Market

4. Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment - Private Cellular Network Market

Percent Contribution of Deployment by Key Providers - Private Cellular Network Market

Percent Contribution of Deployment Analysis by Key Providers - Private Cellular Network Market

Ecosystem of Private Cellular Network Market in the Asia-Pacific

Company Profile of Key Players - Ericsson

Company Profile of Key Players - Nokia Corporation

Company Profile of Key Players - NEC Corporation

Company Profile of Key - Fujitsu

Company Profile of Key Players - Huawei Technologies

Future Outlook of Competitive Landscape - Private Cellular Network

5. Technology Considerations

Comparison of Private LTE Network - Private 5G Network, and Wi-Fi 6

MEC to Complement Private Cellular Network

Network Slicing Provide Opportunities for CSPs in the Private Cellular Network Market

6. Spectrum Developments in the Private Cellular Networks Market

Availability of Spectrum Options to drive the Private Cellular Network Market

Government Spectrum Liberalization to Drive Private Cellular Network Market

Standards and Specifications Requirements for Private Cellular Network Deployments

7. Deployment Model Considerations

Deployment Model of Private Cellular Networks - Enterprise-built Model

Deployments Model of Private Cellular Networks - Hybrid Model

Deployments Model of Private Cellular Networks - Private Wireless-as-a-Service Model

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities

Key Growth Metrics - Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities

Spending Forecast - Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities

Spending Forecast Analysis - Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities

Use Cases of Private Cellular Networks - Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities

Case Studies of Private Cellular Networks - Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Transportation, Logistics, and Distribution

Key Growth Metrics - Transportation, Logistics, and Distribution

Spending Forecast - Transportation, Logistics, and Distribution

Spending Forecast Analysis - Transportation, Logistics, and Distribution

Use Cases of Private Cellular Network - Transportation, Logistics, and Distribution

Case Studies of Private Cellular Networks - Transportation, Logistics, and Distribution

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Mining

Key Growth Metrics - Mining

Spending Forecast - Mining

Spending Forecast Analysis - Mining

Use Cases of Private Cellular Network - Mining

Case Studies of Private Cellular Networks - Mining

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Cities, and Public Sector

Key Growth Metrics - Smart Cities and Public Sector

Spending Forecast - Smart Cities and Public Sector

Spending Forecast Analysis - Smart Cities and Public Sector

Use Cases of Private Cellular Network - Smart Cities and Public Sector

Case Studies of Private Cellular Networks - Smart Cities and Public Sector

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Healthcare

Key Growth Metrics - Healthcare

Spending Forecast - Healthcare

Spending Forecast Analysis - Healthcare

Use Cases of Private Cellular Network - Healthcare

Case Studies of Private Cellular Networks - Healthcare

13. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Venues, Campuses and Retail

Key Growth Metrics - Venues, Campuses, and Retail

Spending Forecast - Venues, Campuses, and Retail

Spending Forecast Analysis - Venues, Campuses, and Retail

Use Cases of Private Cellular Networks - Venues, Campuses, and Retail

Case Studies of Private Cellular Networks - Venues, Campuses, and Retail

14. Growth Opportunity Universe, Private Cellular Network Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Ecosystem Collaboration to Enable Private Cellular Network for Enterprise Connectivity Needs, 2020-2026

Growth Opportunity 2 - Spectrum to Drive Private Cellular Network Deployments for Enterprise Needs, 2020-2026

Growth Opportunity 3 - Disruptive Technologies to Drive Private Cellular Network Deployments for Enterprise Needs, 2020-2026

Companies Mentioned

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Huawei Technologies

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

