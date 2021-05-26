Asia Pacific Predictive Analytics Markets, 2016-2020 && 2021-2026

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Predictive Analytics Market By Component (Solution v/s Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), By Organization Size, By Business Function, By Application, By End User Industry, By...

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Predictive Analytics Market By Component (Solution v/s Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), By Organization Size, By Business Function, By Application, By End User Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Predictive Analytics Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific Predictive Analytics Market is driven by the widespread adoption of big data analytics tools and solutions in the region. Additionally, increasing volumes of data need to be properly managed and analyzed to develop an understanding out of it and make necessary predictions or analysis. This in turn is positively impacting the market growth through 2026.

Furthermore, increasing technological advancements and new analytical tools & techniques launches by the major vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled professionals to study the data and derive out predictions from it can hamper the growth of the market over the next few years. Besides, lack of awareness and adoption in some countries in the region further impedes the market growth.Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into solution and service. The solution segment can further be categorized into customer analytics, financial analytics, marketing & sales analytics, network analytics, risk analytics, supply chain analytics, web & social media analytics and others. The customer analytics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing need to understand consumer buying behavior and preferences.

Additionally, it also helps in the identification of the consumer loyalty towards the brand. Based on deployment mode, the market can be divided into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market owing to its scalability, flexibility, 24/7 availability, auto update feature and its role in reducing operational costs.

Based on organization size, the market can be split into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market on account of increased adoption of predictive analytics in order to predict future outcomes. The SMEs segment is also expected to witness significant growth owing to the growing need of enhancing operational performance at minimal costs in the SMEs.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

The major players operating in the predictive analytics market are:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric Company

Oracle Corporation

NTT Data Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc

Tableau Software, Inc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Report Scope: Asia Pacific Predictive analytics Market, By Component:

Solution

Customer Analytics

Financial Analytics

Marketing & Sales Analytics

Network Analytics

Risk Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Web & Social Media Analytics

Others

Service

Professional

Managed

Asia Pacific Predictive analytics Market, By Deployment Mode:

On-Premise

Cloud

Asia Pacific Predictive analytics Market, By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Asia Pacific Predictive analytics Market, By Business Function:

Marketing

Sales

Finance

Human Resource

Asia Pacific Predictive analytics Market, By Application:

Risk Management

Operations Management

Sales & Marketing Management

Network Management

Supply Chain Management

Workforce Management

Asia Pacific Predictive analytics Market, By End-User Industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Ecommerce

Others

Asia Pacific Predictive analytics Market, By Region:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Vietnam

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview2. Research Methodology3. Impact of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Predictive Analytics4. Executive Summary5. Voice of Customer6. Asia Pacific Predictive Analytics Market Outlook7. Market Dynamics8. Market Trends & Developments9. Competitive Landscape10. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjwlm9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-predictive-analytics-markets-2016-2020--2021-2026-301299750.html

SOURCE Research and Markets