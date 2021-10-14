Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Report 2021: Market Is Forecasted To Reach $39.64 Billion In 2025 - Growing Shift Towards Palm Oil Crop Transplanting

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market (Production, Consumption, Exports & Imports): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market (Production, Consumption, Exports & Imports): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific palm oil market is forecasted to reach US$39.64 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 6%, during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Growth in the Asia-Pacific palm oil market is supported by factors such as growing population, surging biofuel production, expanding cosmetics sector and escalating application in various markets. However, the market growth would be challenged by growing labour challenges, rising economic and social issues and increasing environmental concerns.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like accelerating baked goods & confectionery retail sales, rapid adoption in laundry detergent market, rising initiatives to ban Trans Fat and growing shift towards palm oil crop transplanting.

Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil that is extracted from the flesh or pulp (the outer part) of the fruit of the oil palms. It is a versatile oil, used as a raw material for both food (cooking oil, shortenings, margarine, and as a feedstock for biofuel) and non-food industries (consumer products, including soaps, cosmetics, candles, and detergents).

The Asia-Pacific palm oil market by region can be segmented into the following regions: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Philippines. In 2020, the dominant share of palm oil production was held by Indonesia, followed by Malaysia and Thailand.

The fastest growing country, both in terms of production and consumption, is Indonesia due to increasing palm oil plantation area, favourable government regulations and rising number of edible oil manufacturers engaged in palm oil production activities.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific palm oil market segmented on the basis of segmented on the basis of production, consumption, exports and imports with potential impact of COVID-19.

palm oil market segmented on the basis of segmented on the basis of production, consumption, exports and imports with potential impact of COVID-19. The major countries such as Indonesia , Malaysia , Thailand , India , China , Pakistan , Bangladesh and Philippines have been analyzed.

, , , , , , and have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Wilmar International Limited, PT Astra International, Tbk, Sime Darby Berhad, Golden Agri-Resources Ltd., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad and IOI Corporation Berhad) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Fractional Oil Types obtained from Palm Fruit1.3 Product Types of Palm Oil1.4 Production Process of Palm Oil1.5 Health Benefits of Palm Oil1.6 End Use Industries of Palm Oil1.7 Palm Oil Value Chain Analysis1.8 Difference Between Palm Oil & Palm Kernel Oil

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Decline in International Trade2.2 Reduction in Margarine Production2.3 Impact on Malaysian Palm Oil Sector

3. Market Analysis3.1 Asia Pacific Palm Oil Market by Value3.2 Asia Pacific Palm Oil Market Forecast by Value3.3 Asia Pacific Palm Oil Production Volume3.4 Asia Pacific Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast3.5 Asia Pacific Palm Oil Production Volume by Country

4. Regional Market4.1 Indonesia4.1.1 Indonesia Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast4.1.2 Indonesia Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast4.1.3 Indonesia Palm Oil Exports Volume Forecast4.1.4 Indonesia Palm Oil Planted Area Forecast4.2 Malaysia4.3 Thailand4.4 India4.5 China4.6 Pakistan4.7 Bangladesh4.8 Philippines

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Growing Population5.1.2 Surging Biofuel Production5.1.3 Expanding Cosmetics Market5.1.4 Escalating Application in Various Markets5.2 Key Trends and Developments5.2.1 Accelerating Baked Goods & Confectionery Retail Sales5.2.2 Rapid Adoption in Laundry Detergent Market5.2.3 Rising Initiatives to Ban Trans Fat5.2.4 Growing Shift towards Palm Oil Crop Transplanting5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Growing Labour Challenges5.3.2 Rising Economic & Social Issues5.3.3 Increasing Environmental Concerns

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Asia Pacific Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

7. Company Profiles7.1 Business Overview7.2 Financial Overview7.3 Business Strategies

Wilmar International Limited

PT Astra International, Tbk ( Astra Agro Lestari )

) Sime Darby Berhad

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

IOI Corporation Berhad

