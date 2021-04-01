Asia Pacific Oil And Gas Projects Outlook Report 2021-2025: 278 Upstream Production Projects, 442 Midstream Projects, 182 Refinery Projects, 1077 Petrochemical Projects

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total number of oil and gas projects in the Asia Pacific expected to start operations from 2021 to 2025 are 1,979. Of these, upstream production projects constitute 278, midstream projects constitute 442, refinery projects constitute 182, and petrochemical projects constitute 1,077. Scope

Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in the Asia Pacific with start years up to 2025

with start years up to 2025 Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level

Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in the Asia Pacific , wherever available

, wherever available Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced projects in the Asia Pacific across the oil and gas value chain

across the oil and gas value chain Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Asia Pacific oil and gas industry

oil and gas industry Facilitate decision making based on strong oil and gas projects data

Assess key projects data of your competitors and peers

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Asia Pacific2.1 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Overview of Projects Data2.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Projects by Sector2.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Projects by Type2.4 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Projects by Stage2.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Projects by Key Countries 3. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in China3.1 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Overview of Projects Data3.2 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Projects by Sector3.3 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Projects by Type3.4 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Projects by Stage3.5 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details 4. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in India 5. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Indonesia 6. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Australia 7. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Malaysia 8. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Pakistan 9. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Vietnam 10. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Thailand 11. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in South Korea 12. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Bangladesh 13. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Philippines 14. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Brunei 15. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Myanmar 16. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Taiwan 17. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Nepal 18. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Japan 19. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Sri Lanka 20. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in New Zealand 21. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Papua New Guinea 22. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Timor-Leste 23. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Singapore 24. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Laos 25. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Afghanistan 26. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Cambodia 27. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Mongolia 28. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kn9f15

