Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market (2020 To 2026) - By Installation Type, End-user And Country

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market By Installation Type (Overhead, Submarine and Underground), By End User (Energy & Power, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Building & Construction and Others), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market is expected to witness market growth of 6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The demand for electricity in Asia Pacific, with a growing population, has been gradually rising. Rapid urbanization rates and rural electrification goals introduced by governments have also raised demand for electricity. China is a regional leader in the demand for high-voltage cables, accounting for more than half of Asia Pacific's share. The emergence of rising economies such as Japan, South Korea, and India, where electricity demand has steadily risen every year, has also had an impact on Asia Pacific's existing market share. With the implementation of technological advancements in electricity transmission and distribution networks in the region, the market offers a strong opportunity for growth.The growth in population index across cities and favourable electrification measures across grid-insulated areas have contributed to a substantial rise in energy consumption. The significant rise in demand for peak load has driven utilities to expand and improve the regional electrical supply network with the goal of ensuring grid safety and reliability. Following this, the rising energy demand strongly driven by growing demand for effective grid networks will have a positive effect on the market. The introduction of grid-connected renewable infrastructure in line with decentralized micro-grid networks has led to a need for technologically advanced circuit components to cope with fluctuating frequency network integration. Such renewable networks face fluctuations of frequency and varying wavelengths requiring effective monitoring and control of circuits. Henceforth, manufacturers and developers around the industry have invested extensively in the integration of smart monitoring, control and performance units.Based on Installation Type, the market is segmented into Overhead, Submarine and Underground. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Energy & Power, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Building & Construction and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Siemens AG, Nexans SA, Finolex Cables Limited, NKT A/S, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Dubai Cable Company Pvt. Ltd. (Senaat General Holdings Corporation), Cable Corporation of India Ltd. (Future Deal Properties Pvt. Ltd.), Prysmian Group, Southwire Company, LLC, and Tratos Ltd. (ALMA S.r.l.). Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market, by Installation Type1.4.2 Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market, by End User1.4.3 Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market, by Country1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Geographical Expansions3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Feb - 2020, Jun) Leading Players Chapter 4. Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market by Installation Type4.1 Asia Pacific Overhead High Voltage Cables Market by Country4.2 Asia Pacific Submarine High Voltage Cables Market by Country4.3 Asia Pacific Underground High Voltage Cables Market by Country Chapter 5. Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market by End Use5.1 Asia Pacific Energy & Power High Voltage Cables Market by Country5.2 Asia Pacific IT & Telecom High Voltage Cables Market by Country5.3 Asia Pacific Aerospace & Defense High Voltage Cables Market by Country5.4 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas High Voltage Cables Market by Country5.5 Asia Pacific Building & Construction High Voltage Cables Market by Country5.6 Asia Pacific Others High Voltage Cables Market by Country Chapter 6. Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market by Country6.1 China High Voltage Cables Market6.1.1 China High Voltage Cables Market by Installation Type6.1.2 China High Voltage Cables Market by End Use6.2 Japan High Voltage Cables Market6.2.1 Japan High Voltage Cables Market by Installation Type6.2.2 Japan High Voltage Cables Market by End Use6.3 India High Voltage Cables Market6.3.1 India High Voltage Cables Market by Installation Type6.3.2 India High Voltage Cables Market by End Use6.4 South Korea High Voltage Cables Market6.4.1 South Korea High Voltage Cables Market by Installation Type6.4.2 South Korea High Voltage Cables Market by End Use6.5 Singapore High Voltage Cables Market6.5.1 Singapore High Voltage Cables Market by Installation Type6.5.2 Singapore High Voltage Cables Market by End Use6.6 Malaysia High Voltage Cables Market6.6.1 Malaysia High Voltage Cables Market by Installation Type6.6.2 Malaysia High Voltage Cables Market by End Use6.7 Rest of Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market6.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market by Installation Type6.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market by End Use Chapter 7. Company Profiles7.1 Siemens AG7.1.1 Company Overview7.1.2 Financial Analysis7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.1.4 Research & Development Expense7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.2 Nexans SA7.2.1 Company Overview7.2.2 Financial Analysis7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.2.4 Research & Development Expense7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.3 Finolex Cables Limited7.3.1 Company Overview7.3.2 Financial Analysis7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.3.4 Recent strategies and developments:7.3.4.1 Geographical Expansions:7.4 NKT A/S7.4.1 Company Overview7.4.2 Financial Analysis7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.4.4 Research & Development Expense7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:7.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.7.5.1 Company Overview7.5.2 Financial Analysis7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.5.4 Research & Development Expenses7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.6 Dubai Cable Company Pvt. Ltd. (Senaat General Holdings Corporation)7.6.1 Company Overview7.6.2 Financial Analysis7.6.3 Segmental Analysis7.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:7.6.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.7 Cable Corporation of India Ltd. (Future Deal Properties Pvt. Ltd.)7.7.1 Company Overview7.8 Prysmian Group7.8.1 Company Overview7.8.2 Financial Analysis7.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.8.4 Research & Development Expenses7.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.8.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:7.8.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.9 Southwire Company, LLC7.9.1 Company Overview7.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:7.9.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:7.10 Tratos Ltd. (ALMA S.r.l.)7.10.1 Company overviewFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eg8676

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-high-voltage-cables-market-2020-to-2026---by-installation-type-end-user-and-country-301189442.html

SOURCE Research and Markets