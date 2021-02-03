Asia-Pacific Healthcare AI Market Outlook To 2025: Focus On IBM, NVIDIA, Intel, Microsoft, ICarbonX, Alphabet, Next IT Verint, Welltok, Oncora Medical, Entilic, Koninklijke Philips And General Vision

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Healthcare AI Market Outlook to 2025 - by Applications, by Countries, by End Users & by Technologies and Current Investment Scenario" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This report will particularly help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in upcoming years.The report also covers emerging growth drivers and trends; innovation, adoption and application gap in comparison to US and Europe; case studies on various healthcare application areas and competitive landscape of players in the market with special focus on IBM, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel, Microsoft Corporation, iCarbonX, Alphabet Inc., Next IT Verint Corporation, Welltok Incorporation, Oncora Medical, Entilic Incorporation, Koninklijke Philips and General Vision. The interpretation explores investment trends in the market, major funding opportunities by stage, potential markets of investment activity along with future outlook & projections highlighting the major opportunities & cautions to the reader. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary

Market Size and Overview

Market Segmentation

Competitive Analysis

Future Projections

2. Research Methodology2.1. Market Definitions2.2. Abbreviations2.3. Consolidated Research Approach2.4. Market Sizing Approach2.5. Market Limitations2.6. Final Conclusion 3. APAC AI in Healthcare Value Chain & Ecosystem

Market Ecosystem, 2018

Market Value Chain(Inter-Entity Relationship Analysis), 2018

4. APAC AI in Healthcare Market Size Analysis, 2013- 2018

Key Takeaways

5. APAC Healthcare AI Market Segmentation, 2013-2025E5.1. By Application, 2013-2025E5.2. By End User (Hospitals/Clinics/Healthcare Providers, Medical Devices Companies, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology Companies & Others), 2013-2025E5.3. By Country ( Japan, China, Australia, India, Singapore & Rest of APAC), 2013-2023E

India Healthcare AI Market, 2013-2023E

Singapore Healthcare AI Market, 2013-2023E

Japan Healthcare AI Market, 2013-2023E

China Healthcare AI Market, 2013-2023E

Australia Healthcare AI Market, 2013-2023E

OTher APAC Countries AI in Healthcare MArket, 2013-2023E

5.4. By Technology (Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing & Context Aware Processing), 2013-2023E

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Awareness Processing

6. Innovation, Adoption and Application Gap - Comparison of APAC with Europe & US 7. Regulatory Framework in APAC AI in Healthcare Market 8. Case Studies on Various Application Areas of AI in Healthcare, 2013-20188.1. Automated Report Generating Model8.2. Hospital Patient Management System8.3. Digital Pathology8.4. Face Recognition in Healthcare8.5. Converting Paperwork into Digital Data8.6. Healthcare Vascular Disrupting Agent8.7. Counterfeit Medicine Analysis8.8. Medical Treatment Recommendations8.9. Predicting Illness and Patient Outcomes8.10. Text Classification and Mining for Biomedical Literature8.11. Portable Ultrasound Devices8.12. Methods of Monitoring Vitals8.13. Drug Discovery8.14. Biomarker Discovery 9. Competitive Landscape in APAC AI in Healthcare Market, 20189.1. Competition Scenario in APAC AI in Healthcare Market, 20189.2. Strengths and Weaknesses Of Major Players, 2018 10. Company Profiling of Major Players Operating in APAC Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market (Including Company Overview, Software Offerings, Applications, Business Strategies, Partnerships, Products Offered, Watson in APAC, Challenges Faced etc.)10.1.1. IBM10.2. NVIDIA Corporation10.3. Intel10.4. Microsoft Corporation10.5. iCarbonX10.6. Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc)10.7. Next-IT Verint Corporation10.8. Welltok Incorporation10.9. Oncora Medical10.10. Entilic Incorporation10.11. Koninklijke Philips10.12. General Vision 11. Investment Sceanrio-Heathcare in AI, 201811.1. List of Companies By Public, Acquired and Unicorn, 201811.2. Competition Analysis & Investment Outlook by Sector11.2.1. List of Companies By Biopharma (by Therapy)11.2.2. List of Companies By Healthcare Analytics11.2.3. List of Companies By Clinical Analytics11.2.4. List of Companies By Diagnostics (by Disease)11.2.5. List of Companies By Consumer HealthTech11.2.6. List of Companies By Healthcare IT11.2.7. List of Companies Diagnostics (By Technology)11.2.8. List of Companies By Medical Devices11.2.9. List of Companies By Research and Development11.3. Major Funding By Stage (Late, Early and Seed), June 2017- June 201911.4. Investment Trends 12. Healthcare AI Market Mapping12.1. Biopharma (By Theraphy)12.2. Healthcare Analytics12.3. Biopharma (by Disease)12.4. Diagnostics (By Disease)12.5. Consumer HealthTech12.6. By Fitness and Wellness Tech12.7. By Healthcare IT12.8. Diagnostics (by Technology)12.9. By Medical Devices12.10. Life Sciences Tech12.11. Biotech R&D12.12. Biopharma Outsourcing12.13. Genomics12.14. Assistive Tech12.15. Others 13. Markets of Investment Activity13.1. Suite13.2. Sequencing Analysis13.3. Cheminformatics13.4. Patient Health13.5. Aging13.6. AI13.7. Virtual Care13.8. Access Solutions13.9. WorkFlow Optimization13.10. Disease Agnostic AI 14. Future Market Sizing Analysis, 2019E-2025EFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxw8n1

