Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Markets, 2021-2030 - Product Launches And Grants / Outsourcing Of Vector And Gene Therapy Manufacturing

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Market Research Report: Type, Vector Type, Application, End User - Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market is set to reach $6,931.5 million by 2030, at a 36.8% CAGR during 2021-2030

The main driving factors for the Asia-Pacific gene therapy market are the growing gene therapy development and clinical trial activity, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, strategic developments among market players, and public and private initiatives to raise awareness on this issue. The APAC gene therapy market was moderately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of the lockdowns, movement restrictions, and halt of clinical trials. But, as the clinical trials were halted briefly, the market recovered quickly.Ex-vivo and in-vivo are the bifurcations within the type segment of the APAC gene therapy market. Of these, in-vivo was the larger category in 2020 because this type of gene therapy is more effective and easier to administer.The categories of the APAC gene therapy market on the basis of vector type are adenovirus, herpes simplex virus (HSV), non-viral, and lentivirus. The higher efficacy of adenoviral vectors will propel the adenovirus category at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The APAC gene therapy market, based on end user, is categorized into academic institutes and research centers and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Among these, in 2020, the market was dominated by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as they are receiving heavy funding, conducting numerous clinical trials, and bringing about advancements in their products.During the forecast period, China will likely grow the fastest in the APAC gene therapy market due to the rising incidence of rare diseases and cancer and increasing strategic development activity among market players. For instance, rare diseases affect almost 20 million people in the country each year, as per an April 2019 article in South China Morning Post; as a result, the demand for gene therapies is surging here.APAC gene therapy market players are launching new products and seeking regulatory approvals for the same.The most-significant firms in the APAC gene therapy market are Novartis AG, Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Kolon Life Science Inc., Amgen Inc., and AnGes Inc. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Type4.1.1.1 In vivo4.1.1.2 Ex vivo4.1.2 By Vector Type4.1.2.1 Adenovirus4.1.2.2 Lentivirus4.1.2.3 Non-viral4.1.2.4 HSV4.1.3 By Application4.1.3.1 Carcinoma4.1.3.2 Nasopharyngeal cancer4.1.3.3 ALL4.1.3.4 Critical limb ischemia4.1.4 By End User4.1.4.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies4.1.4.2 Academic institutes and research centers4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Trends4.2.1.1 Product launches and grants4.2.1.2 Outsourcing of vector and gene therapy manufacturing4.2.2 Drivers4.2.2.1 Positive clinical results4.2.2.2 Increasing therapy development activities4.2.2.3 Surging burden of chronic diseases4.2.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.2.3 Restraints4.2.3.1 Cost-ineffectiveness of gene therapies4.2.3.2 Long-term safety issues4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.2.4 Opportunities4.2.4.1 Advancements in gene therapies and gene therapy manufacturing process4.3 Impact of COVID-194.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis Chapter 5. APAC Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Type5.2 By Vector Type5.3 By Application5.4 By End User5.5 By Country Chapter 6. China Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Type6.2 By Vector Type6.3 By Application6.4 By End User Chapter 7. Japan Market Size and Forecast7.1 By Type7.2 By Vector Type7.3 By Application7.4 By End User Chapter 8. Australia Market Size and Forecast8.1 By Type8.2 By Vector Type8.3 By Application8.4 By End User Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape9.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players9.2 Impact of Approved Gene Therapy9.3 Strategical Developments of Key Players9.3.1 Product Approval/Launch9.3.2 Others9.4 List of Major Pipeline and Approved Gene Therapies9.5 List of Major Gene Therapy Societies9.6 List of Companies9.7 Gene Editing Regulations in Major Countries Chapter 10. Company Profiles

