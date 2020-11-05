Asia Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization Market (2020 To 2025) - By Type, Installation, End-user, Country, Forecast & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization Market By Type (Dry FGD System, Semi-dry FGD System, Wet FGD System), By Installation (Greenfield, Brownfield), By End User (Power generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel Industry, Others), By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The growing environmental concerns especially those pertaining to increasing air pollution levels especially in countries such as India and China are expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization Market during forecast period. Additionally, supportive government & regulatory authorities' policies to maintain the air quality standards and reduce the SOx emission level are further expected to propel the market during forecast period.The Asia Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization Market is segmented based on type, installation, end-user, country and company. Based on type, the market can be fragmented into dry FGD system, semi-dry FGD system and wet FGD system. The wet FGD system is expected to dominate the market owing to the presence of stringent emission regulations pertaining to heavy industries and power generation. Additionally, the growth of real estate industry increases the demand of cement and thereby increases the need for wet FGD systems. Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into power generation, chemical, iron & steel industry, cement manufacturing and others. The cement manufacturing industry segment is expected to dominate the market attributable to the growing construction and infrastructural activities in Asia Pacific region.Major players operating in the Asia Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization Market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Thermax Limited, Ducon Technology Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Clyde Bergemann Power Group, Inc, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, E I DuPont India Pvt Ltd, CECO Environmental India Private Limited and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Asia Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization Market.

To classify and forecast the Asia Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization Market based on type, installation, end-user, company and country distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Asia Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Asia Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Asia Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization Market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 5. Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Overview 6. Asia Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Type (Dry FGD System, Semi-dry FGD System, Wet FGD System)6.2.2. By Installation (Greenfield, Brownfield)6.2.3. By End User (Power generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel Industry, Cement Manufacturing, Others)6.2.4. By Company6.2.5. By Country6.3. Product Market Map6.4. Asia Pacific: Country Analysis6.4.1. China Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Outlook6.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast6.4.1.1.1. By Value6.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast6.4.1.2.1. By Type6.4.1.2.2. By Installation6.4.2. India Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Outlook6.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast6.4.2.1.1. By Value6.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast6.4.2.2.1. By Type6.4.2.2.2. By Installation6.4.3. Japan Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Outlook6.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast6.4.3.1.1. By Value6.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast6.4.3.2.1. By Type6.4.3.2.2. By Installation6.4.4. South Korea Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Outlook6.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast6.4.4.1.1. By Value6.4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast6.4.4.2.1. By Type6.4.4.2.2. By Installation6.4.5. Australia Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Outlook6.4.5.1. Market Size & Forecast6.4.5.1.1. By Value6.4.5.2. Market Share & Forecast6.4.5.2.1. By Type6.4.5.2.2. By Installation6.4.6. Singapore Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Outlook6.4.6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.4.6.1.1. By Value6.4.6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.4.6.2.1. By Type6.4.6.2.2. By Installation6.4.7. Indonesia Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Outlook6.4.7.1. Market Size & Forecast6.4.7.1.1. By Value6.4.7.2. Market Share & Forecast6.4.7.2.1. By Type6.4.7.2.2. By Installation 7. Market Dynamics7.1. Drivers7.2. Challenges 8. Market Trends & Developments 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Competition Outlook9.2. Company Profiles9.3. Regional Player Profiled (Leading Companies)9.3.1. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries9.3.2. Thermax Limited9.3.3. Ducon Technology Inc.9.3.4. General Electric Company9.3.5. Siemens AG9.3.6. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.9.3.7. Clyde Bergemann Power Group, Inc9.3.8. FLSmidth & Co. A/S9.3.9. E I DuPont India Pvt Ltd 9.3.10. CECO Environmental India Private Limited 10. Strategic Recommendations 11. About the author & DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7i2l13

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-flue-gas-desulfurization-market-2020-to-2025---by-type-installation-end-user-country-forecast--opportunities-301167157.html

SOURCE Research and Markets