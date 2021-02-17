Asia Pacific Flooring Market Report 2020: Market Size Is Forecast To Reach USD 285.86 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Flooring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Ceramic Tiles, Wood & Laminate Flooring), by Application (Residential, Non-residential), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific flooring market size is expected to reach USD 285.86 billion by 2027The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period due to a positive outlook toward its overall construction industry.The construction industry is projected to be driven by an increase in spending on affordable housing development. Governments of countries such as Indonesia and India actively provide subsidies on land and construction costs and reduce the red tape in planning and approval processes. These initiatives are positively impacting the overall construction market in the Asia Pacific.The penetration of multinational brands backed by favorable trade policies contributes to the growth of the commercial sector in the Asia Pacific. The consequent rise in the construction of office spaces, shopping malls, lodging spaces, and other utility spaces across the region is likely to propel the demand for ceramic tile flooring materials.The flooring market in the region is characterized by intense competition amongst the flooring manufacturers serving significant countries. Increasing investments and continuous R&D in vinyl flooring products have led to the introduction of flooring materials with enhanced durability and strength. Asia Pacific Flooring Market Report Highlights

Ceramic tiles are expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period, on account of its popularity and favorable properties such as low porosity and resistance to fungus, bacteria, humidity, and stains.

The residential application segment led the market share to contribute more than 61% in 2019 in terms of revenue due to increasing constructions for multi-family homes in the region, fueling the demand for flooring products over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a CAGR of 4% in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing development of new innovative floor covering solutions and changing consumer trends in construction solutions and floor design.

region is expected to witness a CAGR of 4% in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing development of new innovative floor covering solutions and changing consumer trends in construction solutions and floor design. China was estimated to have the highest regional share of over 36% on account of population expansion and industrial development in the country, favoring the growth of the flooring market over the forecast period.

was estimated to have the highest regional share of over 36% on account of population expansion and industrial development in the country, favoring the growth of the flooring market over the forecast period. Key market players are increasingly focusing on enhancing product quality and providing product customization. Investments, divestments, and regional expansion are the key strategies adopted by major players to strengthen their market presence.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Flooring Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Asia Pacific Construction Market Outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Asia Pacific Flooring Market - Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Raw material trends (Vinyl Flooring)3.3.2. Sales Channel analysis3.3.3. Vendor Selection Analysis3.4. Asia Pacific Flooring market - Regulatory Landscape3.5. Asia Pacific Flooring: Market Dynamics3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.5.3. Industry Challenges3.6. Asia Pacific Flooring Industry Analysis: Porter's3.7. Asia Pacific Flooring Industry Analysis - PESTEL3.8. Market entry strategies3.9. Case Studies3.9.1. MOHAWK Industries3.9.2. Sangetsu Corporation3.9.3. TOLI Corporation Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Flooring Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Asia Pacific Flooring: Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 20274.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2027 for the following:4.2.1. Ceramic Tiles4.2.2. Vinyl Sheets & Floor Tiles4.2.3. Luxury Vinyl Tiles4.2.4. Wood & Laminate Flooring4.2.5. Carpet Flooring4.2.6. Others Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Flooring Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Asia Pacific Flooring: Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 20275.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2027 for the following:5.2.1. Residential5.2.2. Non-Residential5.2.2.1. Offices5.2.2.2. Education5.2.2.3. Retail5.2.2.4. Government5.2.2.5. Hospitality5.2.2.6. Healthcare5.2.2.7. Industrial5.2.2.8. Others Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Flooring Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Asia Pacific Flooring: Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 20276.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2027 Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization7.3. Vendor Landscape7.4. Company Market Position Analysis7.5. Competitive Dashboard Analysis7.6. SWOT7.7. List of emerging companies & their geographical presence Chapter 8. Competitive Profiles

Karndean Design Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

Carpet One Australasia Pty. Ltd.

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Toli Corporation

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

RAK Ceramics

Atlas Concorde S.P.A.

Milliken & Company

EGGER Group

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Interface, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Forbo Flooring Systems

Gerflor

Polyflor Ltd

LG Hausys

Hyundai L&C

C.I. Takiron Corporation

Beixin Resilient Flooring Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Grand Dragon Peng lid New Material Co., Ltd.

Graboplast Zrt.

Mondo Floorings ( China ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Tajima Roofing Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lg7oiu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-flooring-market-report-2020-market-size-is-forecast-to-reach-usd-285-86-billion-by-2027--301230192.html

SOURCE Research and Markets