Asia-Pacific Emerging Mobile Services Trends And Forecasts Report 2020: A 5-year Forecast Of 118 Mobile KPIs For 13 Key Countries
DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Services in Emerging Asia-Pacific: Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP) contains some of the most dynamic telecoms markets and fastest growing economies in the world. This report examines the key trends and drivers, and provides telecoms market forecasts for mobile communication services in EMAP. This report and associated data annex provide:
- a 5-year forecast of 118 mobile KPIs for emerging Asia-Pacific as a whole and for 13 key countries
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service
- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
- a summary of results and key implications for mobile operators.
Data coverage Connections
- Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
- Prepaid, contract
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
- Smartphone, non-smartphone
Revenue/ARPU/ASPU
- Service, retail, wholesale
- Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
- Handset voice, messaging, data
- Prepaid, contract
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
Traffic
- Outgoing voice minutes, MoU
- Mobile data traffic
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Worldwide overview
- Regional trends
- Country-level trends
- Forecast methodology and assumptions
- About the authors
Countries Covered
- Bangladesh
- Cambodia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Sri Lanka
- Thailand
- Vietnam
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skkwgu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-emerging-mobile-services-trends-and-forecasts-report-2020-a-5-year-forecast-of-118-mobile-kpis-for-13-key-countries-301209255.html
SOURCE Research and Markets