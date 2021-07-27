Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market 2021-2026 - Increasing Investments, Increase In Hyperscale Developments, Increasing Adoption Of Cloud Services, Data Centers Targeting PUE Of < 1.5

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.91% during 2021-2026.The data center market in APAC is witnessing steady growth. The continuous investments from hyperscale and cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba are surging the growth of the APAC data center cooling market share

. The upcoming 5G-technology installations in various countries are increasing the demand for new facilities in technology-driven countries. Many data centers in the region have air and water-based cooling systems. A few countries, namely, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, benefit from cooler systems that support free cooling and reduce power consumption.

Datacenter operators are trying new and innovative methods to ensure that cooling the facility can be done via alternate methods to bring down the PUE of the data center facility. To boost efficiency and reduce the power consumed in facilities, specifically in support infrastructure such as cooling systems, the service operators select areas that support free cooling. APAC DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET SEGMENTATIONThe APAC data center cooling market research report includes a detailed segmentation by cooling infrastructure, cooling system, cooling technique, tier standard, geography. Datacenter operators seek efficient solutions to reduce their CAPEX and OPEX, conserve data center space, and lower power supply to cooling units.

Most modern facilities are being built based on the ASHRAE data center cooling guidelines and the Uptime Institute's tier standards for redundant design. The quantity of cooler systems used is based on the facility's IT load, system capacities, cost, and future requirements. The adoption of these units depends on cost and efficiency, which is likely to play a significant role in selecting the vendors.Modern CRAC and CRAH systems used in data centers are precision air-conditioners. The use of CRAC units is higher among facilities in APAC, and most of these facilities use air-based cooling systems. With new facilities being built to handle more than 10 MW of IT load, these facilities use multiple CRAC and CRAH units split across data halls and containment designs.

Most facilities in APAC are designed with N+N CRAC or CRAH units. Data centers are now being built with flexible designs in which additional or high-power capacity units can be incorporated within days or weeks, depending on customer requirements.In data centers, air-based cooling solutions comprise DX-based CRAC units, free solutions, air-cooled chiller-based cooling, and dry coolers. Free-cooling solutions are gaining momentum over liquid-based solutions. Datacenter operators in China, South Korea, Australia, and Japan are currently increasing free solutions and their systems. The market is witnessing high adoption of evaporative coolers that facilitate partial cooling, with indoor CRAC units being used in facilities.Several facilities built in recent times are of Tier III standards due to an increased need for redundant components to support critical applications in data centers. In APAC, several under-developed projects fall under the Tier III category. This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. Many operators are expected to move to the Tier IV category based on the growth in rack power density and critical applications.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY China & Hong Kong are the major markets for data center operations in APAC. The China & Hong Kong data center cooling market is expected to reach USD 1,153.3 million by 2026. The growing number of upcoming projects is fueling the growth of the APAC data center cooling market.

Alibaba announced an investment of over USD 28 billion over three years in its cloud infrastructure in China, which will boost the demand for cooling solutions. There are countries within APAC, such as India and Indonesia, with high population growth, which is creating a high demand for data storage, accelerating the development of the APAC market.

VENDORS LANDSCAPEIn recent years, the growing consumption of electricity by data center cooling units leads to multiple innovations in the market by vendors. Initiatives such as Open Commute Projects are expected to bring several new techniques and technologies to the market, thereby intensifying competition among the vendors. Players are increasing their presence in developing countries such as in Southeast Asia, which is likely to boost revenue growth of the APAC data center cooling market. Key Vendors

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Stulz

Vertiv Group

Other Prominent Vendors

3M

4ENERGY

Aermec

AIREDALE INTERNATIONAL AIR CONDITIONING

Airsys

ALFA LAVAL

Asetek

Austin Hughes Electronics

Black Box Network Services

Carrier

Citec International

ClimateWorx

Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)

Colt International

Condair Group

Conteg

Cooler Master Technology

COOLIT SYSTEMS

DAIKIN APPLIED (Daikin Industries)

DATA AIRE

Degree Controls (Nova Instruments)

Delta Group

ebm-papst

EcoCooling

Envicool

FUJITSU

Fuji Electric

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

Huawei Technologies

Iceotope

Johnson Controls

Kelvion Holding

LiquidStack

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Lennox International

Motivair

Munters

Nortek Air Solutions

nVent

Prasa Infocom & Power Solutions (Prasa)

Quantech (Renovo Zhuhai)

Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology

Siemens

SPX Cooling Technologies

Stellar Energy

Submer

Swegon Group

SWEP International

Systecon

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Upsite Technologies

Wakefield-Vette

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of the Study4.4 Market Segments 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Data Center Site Selection Criteria7.1.1 Key7.2 Data Center Cooling Standards 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Growing 5G & Edge Data Center Deployments8.2 Rising Adoption of AI & ML Workloads8.3 Growing Rack Power Density8.4 Innovative Data Center Technologies 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Impact of Covid-19 On Data Center Demand9.2 Increasing Data Center Investments9.3 Increase in Hyperscale Developments9.4 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services9.5 Data Centers Targeting PUE of <_5_br /> 10 Market Restraints10.1 Power Consumption by Cooling Systems10.2 Water Consumption by Data Centers 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis 12 Infrastructure12.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Cooling Systems12.3 Other Mechanical Infrastructure 13 Cooling Systems13.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 CRAC & CRAH Units13.3 Chiller Units13.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers13.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers 14 Cooling Technique14.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Air-Based Cooling Technique14.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique 15 Tier Standards15.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Tier Standards Overview15.3 Tier I & Tier II15.4 Tier III15.5 Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hgm4ge

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-data-center-cooling-market-2021-2026---increasing-investments-increase-in-hyperscale-developments-increasing-adoption-of-cloud-services-data-centers-targeting-pue-of--1-5--301342285.html

SOURCE Research and Markets